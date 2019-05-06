4510 South Galvez St. in Broadmoor

This listing is a really good buy: It’s located in the older, established neighborhood of Broadmoor, and although the house was built in 1929, it’s been completely renovated with all-new plumbing and wiring plus the rooms have an open floor plan now.
“This is a renovated raised Craftsman bungalow on a beautiful tree-lined boulevard,” said Margaret Stewart, the listing agent with Britt Galloway at Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors. “It has a boardered wooden floor, new windows with custom blinds, an open floor plan, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and abundant storage.”
The exterior is sturdy and very pretty. There are wide stone steps with wrought iron railings leading up to a generous porch with a swing. There is mature landscaping and the flowers are now in bloom.
“The first floor has a great room, scored concrete floors, a wet bar, one or two additional bedrooms and a bath plus an office or bonus room,” said Galloway. “The master suite and two additional bedrooms are upstairs.”
The kitchen is full of natural wood and there is an island with a sink, a restaurant stove and all stainless steel appliances. There’s plenty of both open and closed storage plus there’s a wall of windows to let in plenty of light and the room is topped by a ceiling fan and light.
The bathrooms are all easy-to-clean tile and there’s built-in storage in almost every room.
“There is a wide front porch and a back covered patio with a hot tub,” said Stewart, “plus a driveway for two-car parking.”
The first floor has its own entrance and is perfect for entertaining. There’s a plexiglass curved bar, an easy-to-clean slate floor and plenty of lighting.
Broadmoor’s boundaries are Eve Street, Washington Avenue and Toledano Street, South Claiborne Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, South Rocheblave Street, Nashville Avenue and Octavia Street. It includes the Broadmoor Historic District which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.
Broadmoor was only substantially developed beginning in the early 20th century after improved drainage was initiated. Before being developed, the area was a large marsh and was a fishing spot for Uptowners. Early construction were mostly high raised houses. The first area drainage canals were built in 1885. In 1903, a pumping station at Broad Street and Washington opened. In 1915, pumps more powerful than previous ones were established at that pumping station. After 1915, smaller groups of people began settling the area.
During the early 1920s, a sharp population increase occurred in Broadmoor. Over one third of Broadmoor’s houses and the Wilson School, the first public school in Broadmoor, were built during that decade. In the late 1950s and the 1960s, many people began moving to suburbs in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans East, leading to population losses for Broadmoor.
Broadmoor flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. A Bring New Orleans Back Commission preliminary report map showed Broadmoor as a suggested area to be turned into park land; this suggestion was strongly objected to by residents, hundreds of whom were already back in their homes by January 2006, many living in the upstairs of two-story homes while they worked on gutting and repairing the bottom.
Andrew Wilson Elementary School is located in Broadmoor, built in 1922. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 caused flooding in the school’s lower level. The building was abandoned for several months, but area activists convinced authorities at the federal, state, and local levels to fund a $30 million renovation and addition.
The Rosa Keller library is in Broadmoor. It was rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina, and the Keller site consists of the library building and the Keller residence, a historic house attached to the library which includes a community center.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address:
4510 South Galvez St. in Broadmoor
Living area:
3,524 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Extras:
Wooden floors, new
windows with custom blinds,
an open floor plan, an eat-in
kitchen with stainless steel
appliances and abundant storage
Price:
$575,000
Marketing agent:
Margaret Stewart & Britt Galloway
Latter & Blum Realtors
Office:
504 616 4154
Cell:
504-616-4154
Fax:
866-381-2246
Margaret Stewart: 504-616-4154
Britt Galloway: 504-250-4122