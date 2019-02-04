34 Versailles Blvd. in Broadmoor

This listing is an opportunity to live in Uptown’s Broadmoor neighborhood in a house which has had only one owner – and at a very attractive price.
“This is the first time this house has been on the market,” said Margaret Stewart, the listing agent with Britt Galloway of Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors. “It’s a stunning four-bedroom, two-and-one-half bath Colonial Revival home built in the 1920’s.”
In 1926, George Clay purchased the house from the builder for $19,000. At the time, the land was a dairy farm and his daughter said, “no thank you” to living on a farm. John McKay, a relative of the current owner, rented the house in 1934 for $125 a month and then purchased it in 1935 for $16,000. This house has remained in the family for 84 years.
“It has spacious and elegant rooms with elaborate crown molding, brilliant windows and wooden floors,” said Stewart. “The sunroom opens to a beautifully landscaped slate terrace and pool area with a pool house, complete with a half-bath and an outdoor shower.”
There’s a slate roof with widow walk, copper gutters, high ceilings, elaborate plaster crown molding, wooden floors in the formal rooms and all bedroom and halls and a wood-burning fireplace in living room.
There is a gorgeous living room and a formal dining room which opens to a charming sun room with ceiling casement windows on three walls and a stunning tile floor. The backyard offers mature landscaping with Professor Sargent Camilla’s, a slate terrace, a salt water pool, a garage and a newly remodeled pool house with an outdoor shower.
It has a large master suite with a gas fireplace and two additional spacious bedrooms, plus a sunroom off the master on the second floor. There’s an office/play area and one additional bedroom on the third floor. The house is featured in University Architectural Book and is a truly beautiful piece of New Orleans history.
“There are three large bedrooms and two baths and an upstairs sitting room on the second floor,” said Stewart. “The third floor boasts a light-filled playroom/sitting room, bedroom and the hatch access to the widows and the walk-on roof.”
The architects were Lockett and Chachere and the seller has the original blueprints.
Broadmoor is a subdistrict of the Uptown/Carrollton Area. It includes the Broadmoor Historic District which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and increased in its boundaries in 2007.
Broadmoor was only substantially developed beginning in the early 20th century after improved drainage was initiated. Before being developed, the area was a large marsh and was a fishing spot for Uptowners. Early construction were mostly high raised houses for fear of repeats of historic floods, but after decades with little problem, more low-lying residential structures were built. The first area drainage canals were built in 1885. In 1903 a pumping station at Broad Street and Washington Avenue opened in 1903. In 1915, pumps more powerful than previous ones were established at that pumping station. After 1915, people began settling the area.
During the early 1920s, a sharp population increase occurred. Over one third of Broadmoor’s houses and the Wilson School, the first public school in Broadmoor, were built during that decade. Population growth continued for several years. In the late 1950s and the 1960s people began moving to suburbs in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans East, leading to population losses for Broadmoor.
After the May 8, 1995 flood, extensive improvements of drainage were constructed. Broadmoor flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A Bring New Orleans Back Commission preliminary report map showed Broadmoor as a suggested area to be turned into park land; this suggestion was strongly objected to by residents, hundreds of whom were already back in their homes, many living in the upstairs of two-story homes while they worked on repairing their ground floors.
About this House
Address:
34 Versailles Blvd. in Broadmoor
Living area:
3,552 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Two full/one half
Extras:
Central air, dishwasher, disposal,
dryer, oven, range, refrigerator, washer
Price:
$849,000
Marketing agent:
Margaret Stewart
Britt Galloway
Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors
866-794-1022
504-616-4154