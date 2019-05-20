This house is a real bargain. It’s in an older, established neighborhood, yet it’s new construction – a rarity in this city.
“This new-construction home in the heart of New Orleans in the Gentilly neighborhood is a must-see,” said Brooke Loescher, the listing agent with Weichert Realtors – Loescher Properties. “It has beautiful, dark grey wood flooring that compliments the light grey and white modern accents throughout the home.”
The house is charming, with a wide porch and a white railing outside. It also has a driveway and mature plantings.
“This house contains all-new up-to-date appliances,” said Lauscher. “It has a large closet space and gorgeous white quartz counter tops.”
The kitchen is all-modern, with a six-burner stove, plenty of storage and all stainless steel appliances. The baths are unusual also.
“They have tile and unique gray backsplashes in the bathrooms,” said Loescher. “It also has a decked front porch and decked side/back porch and fresh landscaping,” said Loescher.
The house is located about 10 minutes from downtown New Orleans and the French Quarter.
Gentilly is a broad, predominantly middle-class and racially diverse section of New Orleans, bounded by Lake Pontchartrain to the north, France Road to the east, Bayou St. John to the west, and the Louisville and Nashville Railroad to the south.
The major north-south streets are Franklin Avenue, Elysian Fields Avenue, St. Anthony, St. Bernard, St. Roch, Paris, Wisner, A.P. Tureaud (formerly London) Avenue and Press. The east-west streets are Lakeshore Drive, Leon C. Simon, Robert E. Lee (a section of which was formerly called Hibernia), Prentiss, Harrison, Filmore, Mirabeau, Hayne, Chef Menteur, and Gentilly.
The first part of Gentilly to be developed was along the Gentilly Ridge, a long stretch of high ground along the former banks of Bayou Gentilly. A road, originally Gentilly Road, was built on the ridge, and formed the eastern path into the oldest part of the city, today’s French Quarter to Chef Menteur Pass. The high ground became Gentilly Boulevard and U.S. Highway 90, part of the Old Spanish Trail from St. Augustine, Florida to Los Angeles, California.
Settlement was originally mostly confined to along the long narrow ridge, plus Milneburg, built on elevated piers on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain. Most of the ground between the ridge and the lake was swampy. The first residential section adjacent to the ridge, Gentilly Terrace, dating to the early 20th century, was built by excavating and piling up the earth in the shallow swamp to create blocks of terraced land where houses could be built. With the development of improved drainage pumps, land reclamation and higher lakefront levees, the land extending from the ridge to the lake was developed by the mid-20th century, and the entire area popularly came to be known as Gentilly.
Gentilly has traditionally been defined variously. Some definitions include a somewhat wider area, extending the neighborhood into the Upper 9th Ward. Some older New Orleanians extend the definition even further, to include the section of old Gentilly on the east side of the Industrial Canal, now part of Eastern New Orleans. Other definitions diminish the area occupied by Gentilly by placing the western boundary of Gentilly along the London Avenue Canal, not Bayou St. John, and the northern boundary along Leon C. Simon Drive, not the shore of Lake Pontchartrain. By this reckoning, Mirabeau Gardens, Vista Park and Oak Park, lying between the London Avenue Canal and Bayou St. John, fall outside of Gentilly, as do the Lakefront subdivisions of Lake Terrace and Lake Oaks, and the Lakefront campus of the University of New Orleans.
Three universities, the University of New Orleans, Southern University at New Orleans, and Dillard University are located in Gentilly. New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary’s main campus is also located in Gentilly.
Angela Carll may be reached at
About this House
Address: 1265 St. Denis St.
in the Gentilly neighborhood
Living area: 1,565 square feet
Bedrooms: Three
Baths: Two
Extras: Dark grey wood flooring
that compliments the light grey
and white modern accents
throughout the home.
Price: $299,000
Marketing agent:
Brooke E Loescher
Madisonville -
WEICHERT, REALTORS® -
Loescher Properties
405 Cedar St.
Madisonville, LA 70447
Phone: 985-285-2709
Fax: 504-281-2328