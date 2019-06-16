The plus factor of buying a home in one of New Orleans’ suburbs is that you have plenty of space. You can have a very large house, surrounded by plenty of grounds, a driveway for off-street parking, a garage and even a view of a beautiful waterway out back.
“This is a beautiful custom-built home with loads of exceptional features,” said Kathy Harrell, the listing agent with Jon Huffman Real Estate. “It has a magnificent foyer which opens into a spectacular great room with a wet bar, a fireplace and 22-foot vaulted ceilings.”
The marble-floored foyer is set off by marble columns leading into a sumptuous living room containing a wet bar with an Italian bistro motif that seats two set off by glass bricks. A separate dining room is large enough to entertain plenty of family and friends. It has glass-paneled walls and its own chandelier.
The master suite is very large with a most luxurious bath which includes a Jacuzzi, a vaulted ceiling, plenty of storage and a bumped-out window wall. More glass bricks provide light yet privacy.
“There’s also a custom redwood sauna and a game room,” said Harrell, “and the breakfast room has a 15-foot vaulted ceiling.”
The kitchen, just off the breakfast room, is quite large with a range in its octagonal center island, a double stainless steel sink and an eat-on counter.
“There are second living quarters downstairs with a range, refrigerator and microwave,” said Harrell, “plus it has its own private patio.”
The patio in the back of the house is quite charming and peaceful with its view of a pond and golf course.
“The perfect mother-in-law suite is included,” said Harrell, “plus there are two upstairs bedrooms. The whole house looks out onto the Chateau Estates golf course green at the 14th hole from any room.”
Kenner (historically French: Cannes-Brûlées) is the seventh-largest city in Louisiana following New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Bossier City. It is the largest city in Jefferson Parish and the largest incorporated suburban city of New Orleans.
Originally inhabited by the Tchoupitoulas Indians, the area along the Mississippi River was the first land in the New Orleans Metropolitan Area on which Europeans set foot. René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle landed there in 1682. In 1855, Kenner was founded by Minor Kenner on land that consisted of three plantation properties that had been purchased by the Kenner family. At the time, all land north of what is now Airline Highway was swampland.
In Kenner on May 10, 1870, “Gypsy” Jem Mace defeated Tom Allen for the heavyweight championship of the bare-knuckle boxing era; a monument marks the spot near the river end of Williams Boulevard.
During 1915–1931, a New Orleans streetcar line operated between New Orleans and Kenner. The line ran between the intersection of Rampart and Canal in New Orleans and the intersection of Williams Blvd and Jefferson Hwy in Kenner.
In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759 crashed in a residential area of Kenner when a microburst forced it down. Eight people on the ground were killed, as were all 145 people aboard the aircraft. Six houses were completely destroyed and five more substantially damaged.
Kenner’s growth began in the late 1950s when developers began subdividing, draining and filling the swampland in the northern half of the city. During the 1960s, the construction of Interstate 10 and improvements to Veterans Memorial Highway aided the rapid development of Kenner as a suburb of New Orleans.
Chateau Estates is a subdivision of luxury homes in Kenner, near Lake Pontchartrain. The neighborhood is family friendly, home to Chateau Golf and Country Club, the Kenner Park Pavillion and shops and restaurants. Chateau Estates is located near Esplanade Mall, the Pontchartrain Convention Center, Laketown Lakefront Trail and Park, I-10, and the airport.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address: 21 Chateau Palmer in Kenner
Living area: 5,566 square feet
Bedrooms: Five
Baths: Four full/one half
Extras: Built 1992, contains a custom redwood sauna, a game room, and the breakfast room has a 15-foot vaulted ceiling.
Price: $999,999
Marketing agent:
Kathy Harrell
Jon Huffman Real Estate
504-616-6516
504-235-5389