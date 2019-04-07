This listing is a unique opportunity not only to live in an older, established neighborhood, but also in a completely renovated house.
“Don’t miss out on this beautifully remodeled home in lovely Country Club Gardens,” said Kathy Harrell, the listing agent with Jon Huffman Real Estate. “It has a modern gourmet kitchen, new appliances and quartz counter tops.”
The entrance is most welcoming, with a winding path from the street, mature landscaping and charming lights flanking the front door. The windows have shutters and there is a wrought iron gate creating privacy for the yard.
The foyer has a marble floor and leads to a huge dining room with a crystal chandelier. Stairs with a wrought iron railing and a sturdy column form the backdrop for the living room with its own chandelier and fireplace.
“This house has a formal living room, formal dining room and a downstairs bedroom with a bath,” said Harrell, “off of a great room with two working fireplaces with gas logs.” The step-down great room also has a wall of built-in book shelves as well as storage.
The kitchen is perfect for entertaining as well as providing for your family. There is an eight-burner stove with a hood, a stainless steel refrigerator and freezer and plenty of storage.
“Just off the kitchen is a separate breakfast room,” said Harrell, “plus the large great room which opens to a lovely yard.”
All of the bathrooms are especially interesting with separate tile showers, granite counter tops, huge mirrors flanked by lights and slate floors.
“Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three baths,” said Harrell. “The master has a beautiful modern bath and a large built-in closet.”
The entire house has beautiful refinished wooden floors as well as a security system.
“The house has a new roof, new hot water heater and two new air conditioning units,” said Harrell. “All upgrades have been done and it’s in move-in condition.”
Harrell credits interior designer Tanga Winstead with her help in choosing colors and utilizing every inch of both interior and exterior spaces. “I couldn’t have done it without her,” said Harrell.
Country Club Gardens consists of six prestigious residential streets: Bamboo Road, Bellaire Drive, Fairway Drive, Garden Lane, Maryland Drive and Metairie Road. The area is bounded by the Lakewood neighborhood, and is separated by Metairie Cemetery, the golf course of the New Orleans Country Club and the 17th Street Canal.
Metairie Ridge, a natural levee formation of the Bayou Metairie (no longer extant, except in City Park) along whose course Metairie Road now proceeds, trends through the neighborhood and provides above-sea-level elevation for much of the land situated within a quarter of a mile of Metairie Road.
The three streets north of Metairie Road, Maryland, Bellaire and Fairway, are connected via lanes named after women in the Friedrichs family, who owned the plantation which comprised the land before it was sub-divided in 1924: Marguerite, Hedwige, Ethel and Natale.
Longue Vue House and Gardens, a mansion on Bamboo Road, is open to the public for tours.
Fairway Drive features a roundabout at the intersection with Natalie Lane which surrounds the ancient Fairway Oak. Fairway Drive is covered by a canopy of oak trees which provides residents welcome relief from the sun and humid heat of summertime New Orleans.
Homeowners in the neighborhood may belong to the Country Club Gardens Association, which collects annual dues to provide security in the area and social gatherings in the neighborhood.
Fairway Drive has the distinction of being located between both Metairie Country Club and New Orleans Country Club with all the amenities that country club living offers: club houses, golf courses as well as swimming pools. In the 1960s, much of the Lakewood Country Club’s golf course was developed as Lakewood North and Lakewood South subdivisions.
Angela Carll may be reached at
About this House
Address: 201 Fairway Dr.
in Country Club Gardens
Living area: 3,995 square feet
Bedrooms: Five
Baths: Four full/one half
Extras: Double oven, disposal,
dishwasher, ice maker,
microwave, range, refrigerator,
range/oven
Price: $1,295,000
Interior designer:
Tanga Winstead
504-329-1929
Marketing agent:
Kathy Harrell
Jon Huffman Real Estate
504-616-6516
504-235-5389