This mansion sits atop a 25-foot bluff and 400 feet of beachfront overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, on the Scenic Drive of the historic district of Pass Christian, Mississippi.
“Historical. Exquisite. Original. Remarkable. These are just a few words that describe the Southern hospitality and gracious living of this large estate,” said Michele VonHoven-Harang, the listing agent with Watermark Realty. “The breathtaking view overlooking the Gulf of Mexico cannot be explained until you are standing on the front balcony feeling the breeze calm your soul.”
Known as the “Monroe House,” according to the Pass Christian Historical Society, the main house was built in 1964 by J. Edgar Monroe, a prominent New Orleans businessman and philanthropist, and his wife Louise S. Monroe, who established the J. Edgar & Louise S. Monroe Library and the Music and Communications Complexes at Loyola University in New Orleans.
The Pass Christian mansion is a Colonial Revival style, built to resemble the Monroes' summer home “Rosecliff Mansion” in Newport, Rhode Island. Called the “Newport of the South,” it has withstood hurricanes Camille and Kiatrina and never flooded.
In 1990, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ramsey purchased the home from J. Edgar Monroe and soon added an east and west wing to accommodate their family, all while maintaining the details to compliment the architecture of the original main house. The wings form a three-sided courtyard. Central to the New Orleans French-inspired courtyard is a large, stately fountain. The courtyard patio is an impressive venue and a romantic spot.
“This house is filled with beautiful craftsmanship, woodwork, timeless details, two living wings with separate entrances and a main living with exquisite stairwell leading up to each wing,” said Dawn Stuit, the co-listing agent with Best Choice Realty, INC. “It has a large grand formal dining room, sitting rooms, a library, 15 bedrooms, 11 full baths and six half baths.”
There is a grand entrance hall with a magnificent spiral staircase and exquisite Baccarat chandeliers, elegant formal dining room, living room with custom-made, hand-carved Italian marble fireplace and mahogany library.
The master suite includes a separate sitting area with a wood-burning fireplace. The bedrooms offer balconies with delightful seating space for enjoying the gulf views and breezes. An en suite on the third level also offers pristine vistas.
According to VonHoven-Harang, the sprawling mansion has been host to holiday parties, "Toast of the Coast" and events with more than 500 guests.
There is a game room, which has a stately built-in wood bar with marble. A double set of French doors leads to a grand balcony with sweeping views of the Gulf and the park-like grounds of majestic live oaks, magnolias and palms.
The recently built pool area overlooks tropical gardens. The gazebo is perfect for afternoon refreshments or a morning workout. A porte cochere provides protection from the elements, and there are four garages.
According to VonHoven-Harang, the Mississippi Historical Society recognizes the home as the largest in the state and includes six fully combined parcels.
This incredible one-of-a-kind offering is a private getaway and is only one hour from New Orleans and minutes to golf courses, yacht harbors and casinos.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast, also known as the Mississippi Gulf Coast region, or simply The Coast, is the area of southern Mississippi along the Gulf of Mexico region.
The term has traditionally referred to the three counties that lie directly on the Gulf of Mexico within the state: Hancock County, Harrison County, and Jackson County.
The Biloxi people lived in the region at least as early as 1699. French settlers under Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville built Fort Maurepas ("Old Biloxi"), which served as the administrative capital of French Louisiana until 1719. A confederate base on Ship Island was seized during the Civil War. In the 20th century, Keesler Air Force Base brought development to the region.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address:
845 East Scenic Dr., Pass Christian, Ms.
Living area:
21,970 square feet
Bedrooms:
15
Baths:
11 full/six half
Lot size:
7.88 acres
Price:
$6,500,000
Marketing agents:
Michele VonHoven-Harang
Watermark Realty
504-957-2222
Dawn Stuit
Best Choice Realty, INC
102 West Beers Street Poplarville, MS
601-403-8400
601-549-4199
