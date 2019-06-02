2019 Parade of Homes Showcases 29 New Homes in Neighborhoods Spanning the Metro Area
Parade of Homes Runs June 1 & 2 and 8 & 9, Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 PM
The annual Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) is the region’s best opportunity to tour new homes and see the latest innovations in building techniques and industry trends. The Parade is ideal for millennials searching for a first home in a centrally located, walkable neighborhood. It is also great for inspiring ideas for those planning to renovate an existing home or for Boomers who want to age in place. This year’s Parade, one of the largest in recent years, takes place at newly built residences in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John and Plaquemines parishes, and is free and open to the public.
The 2019 Parade of Homes features 29 homes:
*eight homes in New Orleans neighborhoods, including Lakeview, Uptown, Irish Channel, Holy Cross and English Turn
*five homes in Metairie
*five homes in Kenner
*four homes in Arabi Heights (St. Bernard Parish)
*four homes in Belle Chase (Plaquemines Parish)
*one home in Terrytown
*one home in Luling (St. Charles Parish)
*one home in LaPlace (St. John Parish)
The Parade of Homes offers homes in popular communities throughout the metro area, such as The Heights of Arabi, English Turn, Hamilton Oaks in Terrytown, Gabriel Estates, Metairie/Old Metairie and Old Jefferson. These neighborhoods, a few of which are gated communities, are popular with both young and established families looking to build their very own dream home.
While the housing market remains competitive in the city, opportunities remain available in neighborhoods like Hamilton Oaks in Terrytown and Arabi Heights in St. Bernard Parish. These types of neighborhoods are attracting potential homebuyers who seek more living space for growing families, or those who are looking to renovate a home. Most importantly, all these homes are just a short drive to downtown New Orleans.
“This year’s Parade of Homes, one of our largest in recent years, offers a variety of homes in neighborhoods that reflect the diverse tastes and budgets of all potential homebuyers in our community,” said Jon Luther, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans. “We are happy to again showcase the work of our innovative builders, subcontractors and vendors, all who are not only building homes but building relationships throughout the communities in which they serve.”
Attendees to this year’s Parade of Homes can see newly-built, energy-efficient homes featuring home automation, home theaters, outdoor kitchens, and the latest design trends, including natural materials such as reclaimed wood, stone, marble, concrete and granite, and hidden connectivity and technology—no more cords or cables—which help create a cleaner-looking home environment. And, with two renovated homes in this year’s Parade (located in the Irish Channel and Holy Cross neighborhoods) that perfectly blend historic charm and contemporary style, visitors can find inspiration for renovating an existing home, while getting expert advice from the area’s trusted builders, lenders and real estate professionals.
Also included in the 2019 Parade of Homes is the St. Jude Dream Home®, a 2,700-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bath house located at 419 22nd Street in Lakeview, which is being raffled off to support St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Built by Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc., and valued at approximately $600,000, tickets for the raffle may be purchased for only $100 and are available online via www.nolaPOH.org. Parade of Homes is a proud supporter of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.
As part of its ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, the 2019 Parade of Homes plans to donate funds and time to The New Orleans Education League (NOEL), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping remediate quality of life issues for elderly, disabled and low-income home owners. For details on how you can assist NOEL in its mission to help home owners in need, contact Philip Thomas, philip@home-builders.org, at (504) 837-2700.
A full list of homes and their locations can be found at www.nolaPOH.org. The 2019 Parade of Homes presented by HBAGNO is sponsored by New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles magazine.