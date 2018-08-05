917 Dumaine St. in the French Quarter

If your dream has always been to live in the vibrant French Quarter, center of all the action in the city, this listing should fill the bill for you very nicely.
“This is a gorgeous renovation of a four-story French Quarter home with designer finishes, a huge chef's kitchen with a butler’s pantry, soaring ceilings and gleaming wood floors,” said Judith Oudt, the listing agent with Latter & Blum Inc./ Realtors. “This entertainer's delight has double parlors that open to a huge courtyard with gated parking.”
The house has exquisite wrought iron balconies looking out over the French Quarter and even a wrought iron gate. The foyer opens to an exposed brick wall and a sparkling white staircase. Its floor is a black-and-white tile pattern. The living room has French doors, a fireplace and is large enough for plenty of family and friends to attend Saints parties. The kitchen is unique with a full marble eat-on bar, plenty of cabinets for storage and a refinished wooden floor.
“The whole-floor master suite has a fabulous marble bath, closet and wet bar,” said Margaret Maxwell, the co-listing agent with Keller Williams Realty. “Two bedrooms open onto covered galleries with breathtaking views.”
The agents said that all bedrooms have ensuite baths and the … guest quarters include a bedroom, a bath, a living room and a wet bar.
The French Quarter, also known as the Vieux Carré, is the oldest neighborhood in the city. It was founded in 1718 by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, and the city developed around the Vieux Carré ("Old Square" in English), a central square. Most of the present-day historic buildings were constructed during the late 18th century, during the city's period of Spanish rule, and reflect Spanish colonial architecture. The district as a whole has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.
The Great New Orleans Fire (1788) and another great fire in 1794 destroyed most of the Quarter's old French colonial architecture, leaving the colony's new Spanish overlords to rebuild it according to more modern tastes. Their strict new fire codes mandated that all structures be physically adjacent and close to the curb to create a firewall.
Even before the Civil War, French Creoles had become a minority in the French Quarter. In the late 19th century, the Quarter became a less fashionable part of town, and many immigrants settled here.
In 1917, the closure of the red light district called Storyville sent much of the vice formerly concentrated there back into the French Quarter. This, combined with the French Opera House’s burning, provided an end to the era of French Creole culture in the Quarter. Many of the remaining French Creoles moved to the University area.
In the early 20th century, the Quarter's cheap rents and air of decay attracted a bohemian artistic community, a trend which became pronounced in the 1920s. Many of these new inhabitants were active in the first preservation efforts in the Quarter, which began around that time. As a result, the Vieux Carré Commission (VCC) was established in 1925. Although initially only an advisory body, a 1936 referendum to amend the Louisiana constitution afforded it a measure of regulatory power. It began to exercise more power in the 1940s to preserve and protect the district.
Meanwhile, World War II brought thousands of servicemen and war workers to New Orleans and many paid visits to the Vieux Carre. Although nightlife was lively on Bourbon Street in the two decades following the closure of Storyville, the war produced a larger, more permanent presence of exotic, risqué, and often raucous entertainment on what became the city's most famous strip.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address:
917 Dumaine St. in the French Quarter
Living area:
4,839 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Six full/one half
Price:
$2,795,000
Marketing agents:
Judith Y. Oudt CRS
Mobile: 504-723-1895
Office: 504-866-2785
Latter & Blum, Uptown
200 Broadway Suite 142
New Orleans, LA 70118
Margaret Maxwell
Maxwell Strachan Group
Keller Williams Realty New Orleans
8601 Leake Avenue New Orleans, LA 70118
Cell (504) 458-1220 Direct
Fax (504) 613-4677
Office (504) 862-0100
Fax (504) 862-0102
Home (504) 269-9700