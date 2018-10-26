If you live on St. Charles Avenue, everyone in the city knows you have “made it” in life. And this house gives you the entrée to the avenue.
“This is one of the most iconic homes on St. Charles Avenue,” said David Dominguez, the listing agent with RE/MAX Northlake. “It’s a quintessential 1889 Victorian home by architect Charles Lambert, is on the National Historic Registry and affectionately known for many years as the Blue Lady.”
The exterior boasts a plethora of gingerbread and many different colors. There’s mature landscaping and a most welcoming porch.
“The main house is 4,107 square feet, and the original carriage house has been converted to two separate 496-square-feet living spaces,” said Dominguez. “There’s also a detached over-sized garage and gated off-street parking.”
The inside has a leaded glass door, enormous rooms, a huge updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage, stained glass windows, stainless steel appliances and the original magnificent wooden staircase. There are chandeliers, natural wooden floors throughout plus pocket doors.
“There’s a swimming pool and a seven-foot-high brick planter wall for privacy,” said Dominguez. “It has extensive mill work, cypress cabinets, leaded windows and four working fireplaces.”
Uptown was developed during the 19th century, mostly from land that had been plantations in the Colonial era. Several sections were developed as separate towns, like Lafayette, Jefferson City, Greenville, and Carrollton.
New Orleans gradually annexed Lafayette, Carrollton, and other communities from the neighboring parish. This newly-absorbed area soon became known as uptown New Orleans.
People from other parts of the United States settled Uptown in the 19th century, joined by immigrants, notably from Italy, Ireland, and Germany.
St. Charles Avenue is the home of the St. Charles streetcar and famous for the dozens of mansions that adorn the tree-lined boulevard for much of the Uptown section.
The Southern live oak trees, plentiful in the historic Garden District, were planted during the early twentieth century. It is also one of the chief Mardi Gras parade routes.
The downriver end meets Canal Street. From Canal Street, St. Charles runs up through the New Orleans Central Business District, then the length of Uptown New Orleans, reflecting the crescent curve of the Mississippi River but at a distance inland. It continues to the Carrollton neighborhood, ending one block past Carrollton Avenue where it intersects with Leake Street/River Road at the foot of the Mississippi River levee.
From Canal Street to Lee Circle, St. Charles Avenue is properly called St. Charles Street and is one way in the upriver direction with two lanes of traffic, with the streetcar track sharing right-of-way with one lane of motor vehicle traffic. From Lee Circle to Louisiana Avenue, it has two lanes of traffic in each direction with two streetcar rail lines on the grassy tree-lined median ("neutral ground" in local parlance). From Louisiana Avenue to Carrollton Avenue it has one lane of traffic in each direction plus the streetcar neutral ground. The streetcar line turns inland at Carrollton Avenue to follow the thoroughfare, while the final stretch continues the final short block to River Road.
Major intersections, from east to west, include: Canal Street, Poydras Street, Lee Circle/Howard Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Melpomene Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Washington Avenue, Louisiana Avenue, Napoleon Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Nashville Avenue, Broadway Street, Carrollton Avenue, and Leake Avenue.
For the first half of the 19th century, the portion of St. Charles above Lee Circle (then "Tivoli Circle") was known as Nyades Street. The lower portion was and is an important corridor in the Central Business District. Historically significant buildings include Gallier Hall, which was City Hall until the 1950s.
The facades of both Tulane University and Loyola University New Orleans are located on St. Charles Avenue, opposite Audubon Park.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address: 5718 St. Charles Ave. Uptown
Living area: 5,099 square feet
Bedrooms: Five
Baths: Five
Extras: Detached over-sized garage and gated off street parking. Swimming pool and 7-foot high brick planter wall for privacy. Extensive mill work, cypress cabinets, leaded windows and four working fireplaces.
Price: $3,500,000
Marketing agent:
David Dominguez
RE/MAX Northlake Associates
403 W. 21st Ave.
Covington, La.
985-630-2950
985-8673629