This is an opportunity to live in one of the older, established neighborhoods of the city, but in a newly renovated house with all-new systems.
“This is a wonderful 2017 renovation/addition of a Victorian house,” said Barbara Bedestani, CRS, the listing agent with McEnery Residential LLC. “It has a great floor plan for modern living with a downstairs master suite.”
The house is on a block with other charming Uptown houses, is surrounded by a wrought iron fence which also offers secure, off-street parking. The front is welcoming with a lovely porch surrounded by a white wooden railing. The overlarge front door opens to a downstairs which has a large foyer with stairs leading to the second floor. The dining room is tucked into an alcove right at the front.
“The upstairs has three bedrooms plus an office and an additional open space at the staircase landing,” said Bedestani. “There’s a formal entry foyer and dining room and a butler’s pantry.”
The living room has its own fireplace, beautiful wooden floors and a couple of fans. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, a large restaurant stove and an island with three chandeliers. The back porch opens onto the pool.
“A casual open kitchen and living room open onto the landscaped back yard with a saltwater pool,” Bedestani said. “There are beautiful finishes and upgrades throughout, such as a subzero freezer, Thermador 6 burner range/oven, custom closets, circa lighting fixtures and beautiful window treatments.”
Uptown is a section of New Orleans encompassing a number of neighborhoods between the French Quarter and Jefferson Parish. It remains an area of mixed residential and small commercial properties, with a wealth of 19th-century architecture. It includes the Uptown New Orleans Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
After the Louisiana Purchase, many settlers from other parts of the United States developed their homes and businesses in the area upriver from the older Creole city. During the 19th century Canal Street was known as the dividing line between uptown and downtown New Orleans, the boundary between the predominantly Francophone area downriver and the predominantly Anglophone area upriver.
Uptown was developed during the 19th century, mostly from land that had been plantations in the Colonial era. Several sections were developed as separate towns, like Lafayette, Jefferson City, Greenville, and Carrollton. For much of the 19th century, most of what is now Uptown belonged to Jefferson Parish.
New Orleans and Orleans Parish gradually annexed Lafayette, Carrollton and other communities from the neighboring parish. People from other parts of the United States settled uptown in the 19th century, joined by immigrants, notably from Italy, Ireland, and Germany.
Several small settlements grew up at steamboat landings a few miles upstream of New Orleans. The original Lafayette began as one of these. The sugar plantation once owned by François Livaudais, situated in Jefferson Parish along the Mississippi River between the present Philip, Pleasant, and LaSalle streets, was sold to developers in 1832. It was subdivided and incorporated in April 1833 as the City of Lafayette and included the land which would later become known as the Garden District. The center of town was around Jackson Avenue.
Uptown was built along the higher ground along an old natural river levee on a wide, gradual bend of the Mississippi. Streets were laid out either roughly following the river’s curve or perpendicular to it, resulting in what has been called a “wheel with spokes” street pattern (with the hub inland from Uptown, in the Broadmoor and Mid-City areas).
Major “spokes” perpendicular to the river include Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Jackson, Washington, Louisiana, Napoleon, Jefferson, and Nashville Avenues; and Broadway and Carrollton Avenue.
Near the upper end of Uptown, on the land used for the 1884 World Cotton Centennial, are Uptown landmarks Audubon Park, Tulane University, and Loyola University.
