This listing would be a very good chance to live Uptown, but at a fraction of the price of most Uptown properties. Not only that, but it’s been totally renovated with all new systems and plenty of upgrades.
“This is a fantastic renovation with character and charm,” said Braden Smith, the owner/agent with Revitalize Property Solutions LLC. “There is off-street parking for two cars, plus a front porch and a rear deck.”
The exterior is very attractive and is painted white with bright blue doors and columns marching across its front porch.
“This house has the original whitewashed wood floors,” said Smith, “the original bead board ceilings and reclaimed barge board walls in its living room, dining room and kitchen.”
The interior has been opened up into spacious rooms while retaining many of the amenities New Orleanians adore.
“It has a reclaimed bead board backsplash in the kitchen,” said Smith, “plus grey shaker cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors, a large farmhouse sink and natural quartz countertops.”
The kitchen is a dream for a cook. There’s plenty of storage, a restaurant range and an island where guests can sit and visit while cooking.
“There are marble floors in the hall bath, Carrera marble counters in both bathrooms and LED recessed lights,” said Smith. “It also has stainless steel Frigidaire appliances and is in an X flood zone.”
Uptown is on the east bank of the Mississippi River, encompassing a number of neighborhoods between the French Quarter and the Jefferson Parish line. It remains an area of mixed residential and small commercial properties, with a wealth of 19th-century architecture. It includes part or all of the Uptown New Orleans Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Historically, uptown was a direction, meaning movement in the direction against the flow of the Mississippi. After the Louisiana Purchase, many settlers from other parts of the country developed their homes and businesses in the area upriver from the older Creole city. During the 19th century, Canal Street was known as the dividing line between uptown and downtown New Orleans, the boundary between the predominantly Francophone area downriver and the predominantly Anglophone area upriver.
Uptown’s boundaries are the river to South Claiborne Avenue and Jackson Avenue to Broadway. Adjacent areas, which are often colloquially referred to as parts of Uptown, are other federal historic districts: Carrollton, the Garden District, the Irish Channel, Central City and the Lower Garden District.
Uptown was developed during the 19th century, mostly from land that had been plantations in the Colonial era. Several sections were developed as separate towns, like Lafayette, Jefferson City, Greenville and Carrollton. For much of the 19th century most of what is now Uptown belonged to Jefferson Parish.
New Orleans gradually annexed Lafayette (not to be confused with the present city of the same name in Lafayette Parish), Carrollton and other communities from the neighboring parish.
People from other parts of the United States settled uptown in the 19th century, joined by immigrants, notably from Italy, Ireland and Germany.
Uptown was built along the higher ground along an old natural river levee on a wide, gradual bend of the Mississippi. Streets were laid out either roughly following the river’s curve or perpendicular to it, resulting in what has been called a “wheel with spokes” street pattern.
Major “spokes” perpendicular to the river include Melpomene/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Jackson, Washington, Louisiana, Napoleon, Jefferson and Nashville Avenues; and Broadway, Carrollton Avenue and Leonidas Street. Many of these were formerly the main streets of, or boundary lines between, the various early 19th-century towns which were absorbed into the city.
Near the upper end, on the land used for the 1884 World Cotton Centennial, are landmarks Audubon Park, Tulane University and Loyola University.
About this House
Address: 1816 Cambronne St. Uptown
Living area: 1,411 square feet
Lot Size: 3,484 square feet
Bedrooms: Three
Baths: Two
Extras: Ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances,
storm windows, dishwasher, disposal, microwave,
range, refrigerator, off-street parking for two
cars, yard
Price: $365,000
