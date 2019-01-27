The biggest reason to buy a condominium rather than a single family home is that you can live in an upscale expensive neighborhood, but at a much lower cost. And this condo is very well priced to sell.
“Why pay rent?” asked Charlotte Dorion, the listing agent with husband Chris with Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate. “This is a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bath condo in a super location.”
This condo is in a two-person building, so there are limited other owners to get along with. It has beautiful beveled glass in its front door and an awning to shield you from the weather.
“This condo has an open floorplan with lots of natural sunlight, an inside laundry, wooden floors, a storage closet, a garage and driveway, grass for pets and a concrete patio,” said Dorion.
The glass door opens into a foyer with gorgeous refinished wooden floors which leads you into a spacious living room with a fireplace with brackets and built-in bookshelves. There is also a dining room large enough for a table and chairs and a galley kitchen.
“This listing is minutes to the universities, the Central Business District, the French Quarter and Audubon Park,” said Dorion. “Basically, this is a duplex converted to two condos, upper and lower and the lower is available for sale.”
The kitchen has plenty of storage space, granite counter tops and a double stainless steel sink.
“The condo fee of $349 a month includes termite protection, lawn care, home owners’ insurance and flood insurance,” said Dorion. “It’s great for indoor and outdoor entertaining.”
Broadmoor is a neighborhood in the Uptown/Carrollton area, its boundaries as defined by the City Planning Commission are: Eve Street to the north, Washington Avenue and Toledano Street to the east, South Claiborne Avenue to the south, and Jefferson Avenue, South Rocheblave Street, Nashville Avenue, and Octavia Street to the west. It includes the Broadmoor Historic District which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and increased in its boundaries in 2007.
Broadmoor was only substantially developed beginning in the early 20th century after improved drainage was initiated. After being developed, the area was a large marsh and was a fishing spot for Uptowners. Early construction was mostly high raised houses for fear of repeats of historic floods, but after decades with little problem, more low lying residential structures were built in Broadmoor.
The first area drainage canals were built in 1885. In 1903 a pumping station at Broad Street and Washington opened in 1903. In 1915, pumps more powerful than previous ones were established at that pumping station. After 1915, smaller groups of people began settling the area.
During the early 1920s a sharp population increase occurred in Broadmoor. Over one third of Broadmoor’s houses and the Wilson School, the first public school in Broadmoor, were built during that decade. In the late 1950s and the 1960s many people began moving to suburbs in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans East, leading to population losses for Broadmoor.
Broadmoor was hit by the May 8th 1995 Louisiana Flood, after which extensive improvements of drainage were constructed.
Broadmoor flooded badly in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A “Bring New Orleans Back Commission” preliminary report map showed Broadmoor as a suggested area to be turned into park land; this suggestion was strongly objected to by residents, hundreds of whom were already back in their homes by January 2006, many living in the upstairs of two-story homes while they worked on gutting and repairing their flooded ground floors.
Broadmoor is in proximity to some of the wealthier communities in New Orleans. It is also in proximity to Claiborne Avenue, the street connecting downtown New Orleans with Jefferson Parish.
