This listing combines the best of both worlds: You can live in one of New Orleans’ historic houses in one of New Orleans’ historic neighborhoods, but the interior is as modern as new construction. It was completely renovated in 2011.
“You can live in a stunning Second Empire Style house on the French Quarter’s only boulevard, live oak-lined Esplanade Avenue,” said Robert Ripley, the listing agent with French Quarter Realty. “It has magnificent period architectural aspects, marble mantels, exquisite medallions, soaring ceilings and glistening hardwood floors.”
“Its grand entrance leads to a splendid double parlor living room with plaster arches, a gourmet kitchen, a luxurious bar and dining room,” said Ripley. “The master suite on the second floor features a balcony and a fireplace.”
A hallway with a chandelier and stairs to the second floor greets you. The double parlor, with its own chandelier, is massive and features a decorative arch. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and plenty of storage and is large enough to hold a table and chairs under its own chandelier.
There’s a gym upstairs and a charming man cave painted a dark green with plenty of shelves for books and an entrance onto the balcony. It has a bar with a couple of chairs for entertaining guests.
The house has four bedrooms and its baths are huge and contain plenty of granite counter space, a Jacuzzi tub and vanity.
“There is also a guest suite with a wrap-around courtyard balcony with a private entrance,” said Ripley, “and gated parking.”
The French Quarter, or Vieux Carré, “old square” in French, is the oldest neighborhood in the city. It’s bounded by Canal Street, the Mississippi River, Esplanade and North Rampart avenues.
In 1718, Bienville and his men cleared the thick canebrakes along the riverfront to lay out the streets of the city’s first neighborhood.
The streets are a grid with a public square in their center, the Place d’Armes, also known as Jackson Square, laid out by Bienville’s chief engineer, Adrien de Pauger. Four square blocks extend in each direction above and below the square, and six blocks stretch between the river and Esplanade Avenue.
Three historic buildings –– St. Louis Cathedral, flanked by the Cabildo and the Presbytere –– face the square. The streets were named Royal, Bourbon, Chartres, Conti and St. Louis to flatter the French court.
The Baroness Pontalba built the first apartment buildings in America on both sides of the square, and the Ursulines established a convent in the neighborhood. The federal government constructed a mint on the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street, which was restored in the early 1980s.
Most extant historical buildings were constructed in the late 1700s, during a period of Spanish rule, or during the early 1800s, after U.S. annexation and statehood. The district is a National Historic Landmark, and numerous contributing buildings have received separate designations of significance. The French Quarter is a prime destination for tourists and local residents.
The Great New Orleans Fire (1788) and another great fire in 1794 destroyed most of the Quarter’s old French colonial architecture, leaving the colony’s new Spanish overlords to rebuild it according to more modern tastes. Their strict new fire codes mandated that all structures be physically adjacent and close to the curb to create a firewall. The old French peaked roofs were replaced with flat tiled ones, and wooden siding was banned in favor of fire-resistant stucco, painted in the pastel hues fashionable at the time.
Today the Vieux Carré Commission is one of the most powerful of historic district commissions and maintains consistency on matters such as exterior colors, masonry repairs, roofing materials and street plantings.
Tourists are intrigued by the fact that the French Quarter is still a viable residential/ commercial neighborhood rather than a museum. Although natives deplore the T-shirt shops along Bourbon, many enjoy a stroll through the city’s oldest neighborhood.
About this House
Address: 634 Esplanade Ave. in the French Quarter
Living area:
4,316 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full/one half
Price:
$1,975,000
Marketing agent:
Robert Ripley
French Quarter Realty
Wilkinson & Jeansonne
504-949-5400
504-329-4969