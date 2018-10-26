If your dream is to live in the heart of the city – across the street from the French Quarter, near Armstrong Park, the medical center complex and in a historic building, this listing is for you.
“This is a luxury furnished condo in the historic Krauss Building,” said Sheila Julian, the listing agent with Gardner Realtors. “This unit features 13-foot ceilings, huge windows, hardwood floors, California closets, custom window treatments and an upgraded bathroom.”
In 1903, Krauss Department Store was opened at 1201 Canal Street by Leon Fellman and his nephews, the Krauss brothers—Max, Alfred, Leopold, and Fritz. Because of its location—right on the edge of Storyville—the store sold satin and lace to the ladies of the "District," as it was known. Of course, women from all over the city shopped there, as well.
Krauss was the first department store to install air conditioning in 1925 and also the first to have escalators. It closed in 1997 and the building was converted to condominiums.
“This unit also has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a washer and a dryer on a built-in platform,” said Julien. “Amenities include 24-hour concierge and valet services, a saltwater pool, a spa, a fitness and lounge/media room and a dog walk.”
Julien added that all the contents of this condo, including a television in the living room, linens, and housewares, are included - everything except the artwork.
The 1201 Canal Condominiums are one block from the French Quarter, one block from the Central Business District, across the street from the medical centers and down the street from the newly renovated Joy and Saenger theaters. The Canal Street streetcar is right outside your front door.
The French Quarter, also known as the Vieux Carré, is the oldest neighborhood in the city. It was founded in 1718 by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, and the city developed around the Vieux Carré ("Old Square" in English), a central square. Most of the present-day historic buildings were constructed during the late 18th century, during the city's period of Spanish rule, and reflect Spanish colonial architecture. The district as a whole has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.
The Great New Orleans Fire (1788) and another great fire in 1794 destroyed most of the Quarter's old French colonial architecture, leaving the colony's new Spanish overlords to rebuild it according to more modern tastes. Their strict new fire codes mandated that all structures be physically adjacent and close to the curb to create a firewall.
Even before the Civil War, French Creoles had become a minority in the French Quarter. In the late 19th century, the Quarter became a less fashionable part of town, and many immigrants settled here.
In 1917, the closure of the red light district called Storyville sent much of the vice formerly concentrated there back into the French Quarter. This, combined with the French Opera House’s burning, provided an end to the era of French Creole culture in the Quarter. Many of the remaining French Creoles moved to the University area.
In the early 20th century, the Quarter's cheap rents and air of decay attracted a bohemian artistic community, a trend which became pronounced in the 1920s. Many of these new inhabitants were active in the first preservation efforts in the Quarter, which began around that time. As a result, the Vieux Carré Commission (VCC) was established in 1925. Although initially only an advisory body, a 1936 referendum to amend the Louisiana constitution afforded it a measure of regulatory power. It began to exercise more power in the 1940s to preserve and protect.
Meanwhile, World War II brought thousands of servicemen to New Orleans and many paid visits to the Vieux Carre. Nightlife was always lively on Bourbon Street in the two decades following the closure of Storyville.
About this House
Address: 1201 Canal St., No. 561
Living area: 628 square feet
Bedrooms: One
Baths: One
Extras: fan, granite counters, no carpet, smoke alarm, sprinkler system, stainless steel appliances, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator, range/oven, washer
Price: $236,900
