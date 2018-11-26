If new construction and a contemporary-designed house are what you’re looking for when you buy a home, the is one you should snap up quickly.
“This is a charming one-year-new Osborne-Construction home in the quaint Homedale neighborhood of Lakeview,” said Gigi Burk, the listing broker with Burk Brokerage. “Custom finishes abound in this three-bedroom, two-and one-half bath stunner.”
The exterior is a spanking white with blue shutters and brick stairs lead up to a nice-sized porch sporting white railings. Around back is also a porch with wide steps leading to a large back yard.
“It has 12-foot ceilings downstairs and 10-foot ceilings upstairs,” said Burk, “plus 12-inch baseboards, cove molding, exposed wooden beams, custom railings, hardwood floors throughout and a private office/study.”
The front door opens into a foyer with an oversized staircase with white railings. The very large living room has exposed beams, ceiling fans and a refinished wooden floor. The upstairs bedrooms open via wide French doors onto a balcony. The kitchen is spacious with sparkling white cabinets, a restaurant stove with a hood and an eat-on island topped with quartz.
“This house has an open floor plan with a dining and living area opening to a chef’s kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a center island,” said Burk “There is a master suite with a cove ceiling, a walk-in closet and a luxurious bath.”
Lakeview’s boundaries are Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Orleans Avenue, Florida Boulevard, Canal Boulevard and I-610 and Pontchartrain Boulevard. WikiMiniAtlas
Major north-south roads are Pontchartrain Boulevard, West End Boulevard, and Canal Boulevard - the last a prolongation of Canal Street; major east-west roads include Harrison Avenue and Robert E. Lee Boulevard. With its easy access to the waters of Lake Pontchartrain, Lakeview has a large sailing and boating community and is served by two yacht clubs, the New Orleans Yacht Club and Southern Yacht Club. The neighborhood is dominated by two large parks, New Basin Canal Park and City Park.
In the 19th century and early 20th century, the area was mostly undeveloped swamp. The New Basin Canal was cut through the area in the early 19th century.
Large-scale residential development of most of the area began after World War II, with the predominant housing style being bungalows. Originally, Lakeview was mostly middle class, but it became more economically upscale in the last couple of decades of the 20th century. By the late 20th century, many larger newly constructed homes had replaced older, more modest homes in much of Lakeview.
Hurricane Katrina hit southeast Louisiana at the end of August 2005. As the waters of Lake Pontchartrain rose with the storm, a section of levee floodwall along the 17th Street Canal near its mouth with the lake collapsed catastrophically.
Floodwaters from the floodwall breach inundated large parts of the neighborhood in a matter of minutes. Near the breach itself, the force of the rushing water uprooted trees and even separated some houses from their foundations. Some areas received as much as 14 feet of floodwater.
Hynes Elementary School is located in Lakeview. Hurricane Katrina caused flood damage, and the school was closed for the remaining portion of the 2005–2006 school year. In March 2006 NOPS granted a Type 3 charter to the school.
The Robert E. Smith Branch Library is in a $4.6-million facility paid with bonds and recovery funds that opened in March 2012. The Smith Branch was the third of four libraries that reopened in a two-month period. It has 12,700 square feet.[update]
In the post-Hurricane Katrina period, the library system operated the Lakeview Branch. The Gulf Coast Libraries Project of the Gates Foundation funded the branch. The features and amenities present in the new facility that were not in the previous facility were financed by other sources, including New Orleans municipal bond sales and funds from the Louisiana Recovery Authority.
