This listing offers you the best of both worlds: You can live in a Greek Revival home which looks as if it could be in one of New Orleans’ older neighborhoods, but instead you have all the convenience of suburban living.
“This is a stunning home with many custom touches in a gated community with convenient access to the entire metro area,” said Jill Wall, the listing agent with Latter & Blum. “The master bedroom is on the lower floor.” The master bath is particularly luxurious with a Jacuzzi and a separate tile and glass shower.
The entrance is shaded by large trees and there are mature plantings ringing the front. There’s a long, paved driveway which leads to the garage and more shrubs soften the side of the house.
The house has a cozy living room and a dining room with a magnificent chandelier that’s large enough to seat plenty of your family and friends.
“There are three bedrooms and a playroom – or it could be used for a game room, study or office – upstairs,” said Wall. “There are beautiful wooden floors throughout the house.”
A great room with wooden floors, its own fireplace and plenty of shelves for storage and books opens to the lovely pool outside its French doors.
“You can entertain around the lushly landscaped heated salt water pool,” said Wall, “and there is a whole house generator.”
The kitchen is all-white with a long, long center island filled with storage drawers and cabinets. There is a built-in cooktop, all stainless steel appliances, a double sink and an easy-care slate floor.
“Many updates and upgrades were added in 2018,” said Wall. “There’s a two-car garage fully finished to be used as play area, man cave or you can pull up the carpet and park the cars.”
Metairie is the largest community in Jefferson Parish. It is an unincorporated area that would be Louisiana’s fourth-largest city if it were incorporated.
Metairie is bordered by New Orleans, Kenner, Lake Pontchartrain and the Illinois Central Railroad tracks. South of the railroad are River Ridge, Harahan, Elmwood, and Jefferson. The 17th Street Canal forms the border between Metairie and New Orleans to the east.
Métairie is the French term for a small tenant farm which paid the landlord with a share of the produce, also known as sharecropping. In the 1760s, many of the original French farmers were tenants; after the Civil War, the majority of the community’s inhabitants were sharecroppers until urbanization started in the 1910s.
In the 1720s, French settlers became the first Europeans to settle Metairie in the area known then as Tchoupitoulas and now as Metairie Ridge, a natural levee formed by an ancient branch of the Mississippi River which flowed through modern-day River Ridge, Metairie, Gentilly, and New Orleans East. It emptied into Mississippi Sound.
The Acolapissa Native Americans used this ridge as a road, known as the oldest road in the New Orleans area. Paved in the 1920s, it is now known as Metairie Road. An electric streetcar was installed running along Metairie Road in the late 1910s, opening the area to greater development. Upscale housing tracts were constructed off the road in the 1920s which became Old Metairie. The land between Metairie Ridge and Lake Pontchartrain, which was cypress swamps and marshlands, was drained with the Wood Pump. With development of this land for residences, Metairie’s population grew in the 1940s as a result of cheaper land, lower taxes and larger lots than in Orleans Parish.
Veterans Boulevard was laid out alongside a drainage canal, and became a commercial center of the region. The central business district of Metairie is on Causeway Boulevard near Lake Pontchartrain. Lakeside Shopping Center is the highest-grossing mall in the New Orleans metropolitan area. Metairie has a large Mardi Gras season that touts itself as more family-friendly than the New Orleans Mardi Gras.
Angela Carll may be reached at angcarll@gmail.com
About this House
Address: 18 Beresford Dr. in Metairie
Living area: 4,064 square feet
Bedrooms: Four
Baths: Three full/one half
Extras: Lushly landscaped heated salt water pool
Price: $1,300,000
Marketing agent:
Jill Wall
Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors
Office: 504-888-4585
Cell: 504-453-8092
Fax: 504-275-2234