“Light up the Night” to benefit Lighthouse Louisiana took place as a patron party-main party on a recent Friday night at the historic Morris-Downman house on St. Charles Avenue, which dates to 1888 and was designed by Thomas Sully. It is now the Montgomery/Grace home, where descendants live. The home hosts were Mr. and Mrs. William F. Grace Jr.
“A great night. We were so lucky with the weather,” said the Graces’ daughter, Ransdell Prieur, who, with husband William Prieur and Holt and Gordon Kolb formed the chairing committee. Basically the patrons milled about inside and the larger bash was an al fresco affair.
The Light Up the Night celebration is an evening of delicious food (with plentiful 2018 thanks to nine food vendors and restaurants), cocktails, dancing, a live auction, and fun. All that supports Lighthouse Louisiana, a century-old nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities in the New Orleans area. It was presented by the J. Edgar Monroe Foundation and Hancock Whitney Bank and featured Sean Kelley, the “Voice of the Pelicans,” as the live auctioneer. A raffle also lured bucks.
Ambrose Garden Florists provided the centerpiece for the dining room, where patrons mingled, relishing charcuterie, sushi, deviled eggs, cheeses, shrimp cocktails, stuffed eggplant, chicken fettuccine, and desserts. The main merriment was held in the garden and decorated with yellow and black linens, the signature colors, and party lights from Perrier Party rentals. Snowballs were a real hit, especially with a slew of assorted liqueurs to punch up the taste.
Putting their $upport to work in another way, the Prieurs were the purchasers of the auction’s diamond hoop earrings from Friend & Company, while the Kolbs bought the custom-made blazer from Luca Falcone Clothiers. The raffle prizes included a Joe Barth III sculpture, a sterling silver cuff bracelet designed by Lori Ramsey of Ramsey’s Fine Jewelers, and pottery that was hand painted by Lighthouse clients.
Luminaries included LL President Renee Vidrine with Larry, board Chairman Brian Capitelli and Jen, Blair Monroe with David Perryman, Elder Gwin (one of the board members), Julie and Jay Nosser and Claudia and Cleland Powell. Cleland surprised the party pack with a live auction gift of his own artwork.
And, former home hosts for “Light Up” Jim Perrier and Jim Ashbee, Dorothy and Joe Mann, Lauren and Ken Flower, Tommy Westervelt, Susan Pereira, John and Dr. Jennifer Charpentier, Michele Reynoir, Dr. Sean and Jennifer O’Sullivan, Curtis and Celeste Eustis, Scott Bickford, Tully and Paul Jordan, Abby and Cameron Currie, Kaylea and Hunter Hill and scores more.
Many heeded the lure of music making by Crescent City DJ Harold Spinner. All went home with lighted trinkets to help light up the night.
The invitation was an immediate eye-catcher. On the cover that featured chromatics of red, rose, pink, gold, white and green was scripted “A Night at the Moulin Rouge.” A Toulouse-Lautrec-inspired cancan dancer held a glass with a bright, apple-green beverage. At the bottom of the cover was a Tinkerbell-type fairy, whose wand was touching a wineglass. Written on it was “Sip to Save.” Absinthe makes the heart grow fonder.
This Sip to Save was the third such event and was sponsored by the Karen T. Stall Research + Breast Institute, which educates the community n the importance of 3-D mammograms, research funding and integrative programs for the health benefits of breast cancer patients and survivors.
The eponymous Karen Stall and her husband Charles opened their Nassau Drive home in Metairie for the Sponsor’s Party. Their guests enjoyed sommelier pairings with deluxe hors d’oeuvres, live music, and at the conclusion, a second line to the nearby Metairie Country Club with body-painted characters and costumers imagined from the Moulin Rouge. At the Stall home, Kori Stein did the pale pink and white rose arrangements, the music was by Joe Simon Jazz, Martin Wine Cellar catered, and the painted “living” art was by artist Lauren Hart, who also designed the invitation, and by Brian Spellman. Second liners wielded with delight pink KTSRBI logo umbrellas. Cocktail attire or Moulin Rouge-themed costumes was the dress code.
At the bash in the Metairie Country Club, the figurative spotlight beamed on the chairing force of state Rep. Patrick and Renee Connick, Dr. Ralph (Ochsner Health Systems) and Jina Corsetti, and, from University Medical Center, Dr. Leonard and Ruth Bok, and Dr. Adam Riker. William Stall was the master of ceremonies.
Guests felt plunged into the famous Paris nightclub via scenes of the City of Light in the 1890s, twinkling Eiffel towers, and lighted centerpieces topped with crystals; plumes of pink, white, red and black; and red feathered cardinals. Culinary hits were pepper jelly friend oysters, barbecued shrimp, shrimp Creole, stuffed peppers and bread pudding, as well as assorted desserts. “Westend,” featuring Kyle Thomas, stepped up for the lively sounds.
Concerning raffle items, Aucoin Hart donated beautiful earrings from the Lunatia Collection that were won by Jack Stephens, and Kevin Clement and Cathy DeGeorge each won a big-screen television from an anonymous donor. Concerning sponsorship, Mr. and Mrs. Fayez Sarofim figured as the sole donors in the Eiffel Tower category.
The silent auction attracted with trips, sports memorabilia, and paintings by such artists as James Michalopoulos, Terrance Osborne and Brian Spellman. Bidding was fast and fun.
Within the “Rouge” roster were Mr. and Mrs. Mark Delesdernier III, Sheriff and Mrs. Jack Stephens, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Eiserloh, Michael and Myra Miers Miramon, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Clement, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Langhatee, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Mastio, Mr. and Mrs. Dana DeGeorge, Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Weiser, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rebstock, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kimbro and Dr. Bridget A. Brahney.
Hailed as Honored Survivors 2018 were Andrea Blalock, Sherling Brignac, Rhonda Blackwell Dean, state Rep. Julie Stokes, Wanda Theriot, Sherling Werner and the above Myra Miramon. The Sip to Save event is in memory of Antoinette “Bunny” Stall.
One of the joys of the merriment was munificence. Ochsner Health Service and LSU Foundation each received a check for $25,000.