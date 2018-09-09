If you buy this listing, you’ll have the most enviable front yard in the city – the entire acreage of City Park is at your feet.
“This is a superb location: directly across from City Park,” said Chris Smith, the listing agent with Gardner Realtors. “It’s a grand raised center hall house with a tile roof situated on a huge 75-foot wide by 130-foot deep lot.”
Solid brick steps lead to a wide porch flanked by white columns and a wrought iron fence. Glass doors inset with wrought iron lead to the entertaining rooms. One interesting feature of this house is the amount of stained glass windows throughout – not just in the public rooms, but also in the bedrooms.
“Interior features include 11-foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and an updated custom kitchen with a subzero refrigerator and Miele appliances,” said Smith. “There’s a formal living room with a fireplace, a banquet-sized dining room and a butler's pantry/informal dining area.”
The kitchen is rather huge with a marble-topped island with its own chandelier, easy-to-clean slate floor and plenty of storage. There’s also a lot of light from kitchen windows.
“There’s a total of four bedrooms, three full baths, a separate den/family room, a laundry center and a bonus room,” said Smith. Plus, there is gated and covered off-street parking and a whole-house generator.”
The bonus room is air conditioned and could be used as guest quarters, a billiards room or as a television room for watching Saints games. It has an easy-to-mop tile floor and a wall of storage closets.
City Park, a 1,300-acre public park, holds the world's largest collection of mature live oak trees, some older than 600 years in age. The park was founded in 1854, making it the 48th oldest park in the country.
The park was originally a location used for dueling. In the 1800s, men would defend their pride and honor by dueling each other under the oaks at what was then a quiet spot secluded from the rest of the city.
City Park was established in the mid-19th century on land fronting Metairie Road (now City Park Avenue), on the Allard Plantation.
The carousel, originally mule-driven, opened in 1897, and was updated to a mechanical carousel in 1906. The miniature train opened in 1898 and the original golf course was built in 1902. The Peristyle was constructed in 1907 and the Isaac Delgado Museum of Art, later renamed the New Orleans Museum of Art, opened in 1911. Two years later, in 1913, the Casino building opened offering refreshments. The Popp Bandstand was constructed in 1917; the Irby swimming pool was built in 1924.
The park was expanded in the 1930s due to a $12 million grant from the Works Progress Administration. A master plan, by Bennett, Parsons and Frost of Chicago was commissioned to guide the development of the greatly enlarged park; this plan was largely implemented in the 1930s by the W.P.A. This included the installation of many sculptures by WPA artist Enrique Alférez, construction of buildings, bridges, roads, and much of the electrical and plumbing infrastructure that were still serving the park when Hurricane Katrina struck. A formal rose garden was developed, today's New Orleans Botanical Garden.
Many events have taken place at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Actress Dorothy Lamour made a stop in her hometown to sell war bonds. Bob Hope performed in the stadium; Roy Rogers and Trigger appeared in the stadium in 1959. Even the Beatles performed in the stadium in 1964.
By the 1970s, City Park featured four 18-hole golf courses, over 50 tennis courts, numerous other athletic fields and facilities, and the newly expanded New Orleans Museum of Art.
About this House
Address:
1160 City Park Avenue across from City Park
Living area:
4,115 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Extras:
11-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and an updated custom kitchen with a subzero refrigerator and Miele appliances, Microwave, Refrigerator & Fireplace
Price:
$1,499,000
Marketing agent:
Chris Smith
Cell: 504-231-2074
Fax: 504-861-6417
Historic Uptown Branch Office
7934 Maple Street
New Orleans, La. 70118