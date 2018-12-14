1714 Piety St. in the Bywater

This listing is an opportunity to live in an up-and-coming neighborhood at a very reasonable price.
“Here’s a bonus: This large house is being sold with the lot next door,” said Sheila Julian, the listing agent with Gardner Realtors. “It has gated parking, a long driveway, and a deep backyard.”
The attractive brick house is surrounded by a wrought iron fence with fleur de lis on its top.
“The house is completely painted in a cool hue with bright white trim,” said Julian, “and the original hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished.”
The kitchen is large with a cooktop stove, tile floors and plenty of storage.
“All the rooms are spacious including the bathrooms,” said Julian. “It needs a little tender loving care, but it’s ready to move in.”
The bathrooms also have tile floors and bath tubs that are easy to walk into.
“This house is in a great neighborhood,” said Julian, “with St. Claude restaurants, shops, and other amenities nearby.”
The area now known as Bywater was mostly plantation land in the colonial era, with significant residential development beginning the first decade of the 19th century as part of what was known as “Faubourg Washington,” part of the predominantly Francophone downtown section of New Orleans. Many people from France, Spain, and the French Caribbean settled here. During the century, it grew with Creoles of French and Spanish descent, as well as Creoles of African and Native American descent. They were also joined by immigrants from Germany, Italy, and Ireland.
Bywater is home to the site at which Homer Plessy was removed from an East Louisiana Railroad car for violating the separate car act, an event that resulted in the Plessy v. Ferguson case and the legal doctrine of “separate but equal.” Today, a historical marker stands at the intersection of Press Street and Royal Street to commemorate the event.
Real estate development and speculation surrounding the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition prompted many long-term French Quarter residents to move down river. By the late 1990s the bohemian, artistic type of communities such as were found in the French Quarter mid-20th century had spread to Bywater, and many long-neglected 19th-century houses began to be refurbished.
Bywater is one of the most colorful neighborhoods in the city. The architectural styles borrow from the colonial French and Spanish and have elements of the Caribbean. This blending over the last three centuries has resulted in an architectural style unique to the city of New Orleans.
As the section of Bywater on the River side of St. Claude Avenue was one of the few portions of the 9th Ward to escape major flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, it has made steady progress toward recovery, more so than many other parts of the city.
Bywater’s boundaries are Florida Avenue to the north, the Industrial Canal to the east, the Mississippi River to the south, and Press Street to the west. Bywater is part of the Ninth Ward of New Orleans, but it is located along the natural levee of the Mississippi River, sparing the area from significant flooding. It includes part or all of Bywater Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
During Mardi Gras, the Society of Saint Anne marching krewe starts its procession in Bywater and gathers marchers as it travels through the French Quarter, ending at Canal Street. This walking parade of local residents, artists, and performers is preceded by the Bywater Bone Boys Social Aid and Pleasure Club (founded 2005), an early-rising skeleton krewe made up of writers, tattoo artists, painters, set designers, musicians, and numerous other pre–7 a.m. revelers.
After Hurricane Katrina, many survivors flocked to the area as it was less affected by the storm, due to the slightly higher elevation closer to the Mississippi river. Bywater became part of what was known as the “Sliver by the River.”
About this House
Address:
1714 Piety St. in the Bywater
Living area:
1, 662 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two
Extra:
A large lot adjacent to the house
Price:
$200,000
Marketing agent:
Sheila Julian
Gardner Realtors
504-782-8180
Office 504-242-9500