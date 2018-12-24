Shopping on Christmas Eve is the quintessential procrastination move.
To most, the idea of battling through stores full of frantic consumers scrambling to buy last minute gifts isn't exactly how they want to be rolling into the holidays.
Still, about 7 percent of Americans were expected to go shopping Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.
In Metairie, that translated into large crowds at the 1.2-million-square-foot Lakeside Shopping Center. While that meant a busy shopping day, few seemed ready to pull their hair out. Instead, some said the crowd actually embodied the spirit of Christmas.
“It’s actually my favorite thing to do,” Michelle Assavedo said of her annual Christmas Eve tradition of shopping at Lakeside. “Everybody seems more willing to help you. Everybody says ‘hi.’ Everybody says ‘Merry Christmas’ as you’re going by, and I love that.”
Harrison Cheata, a store manager at Go! Games, Toys and Puzzles, said Christmas Eve can be tough on retail workers, however.
“It becomes more of a panic,” he said.
Cheata expected over 10,000 people to pass through his store Monday, much more than the 2,000 people who visit on a normal day. It’s still well short of the busiest days, though, which are the last two Saturdays before Christmas. On those “Super Saturdays,” up to 15,000 people visit the store, he said.
While some shoppers were just picking up last-minute extras, there were plenty who had major purchasing to do.
Lee Friedman, who was in town from Pennsylvania to visit family in Covington, said he had the logistical issue of trying to bring presents down on a plane. He ultimately decided against that, saying it would be easier to just get everything on Christmas Eve.
“I refuse to get into that rush mentality,” he said. “It sort of defeats the whole purpose — people pushing each other around for a Ninja Turtle. It never really made sense.”
Assavedo feels the same way but said she's never seen Lakeside turn into that sort of scene.
In any case, whether those around her are stressed or not, Assavedo said it’s all in the spirit of Christmas.
“I can feel it today,” Assavedo said of the positive energy. “If I stayed home, I wouldn’t feel that same thing.”