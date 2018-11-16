David Gallegos, an advocate for the disabled and the city’s Latino community, died Wednesday at East Jefferson General Hospital after suffering complications from pneumonia. He was 53.
Gallegos chaired the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Citizens With Disabilities, was vice president of the Brain Injury Alliance of Louisiana, and served on dozens of related committees.
Recently, his work on the Governor’s Employment First Task Force led to an April executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards that outlined steps to improve employment rates for Louisiana residents with disabilities.
“David just listened to what people said, and he went to bat for them,” said Lois Simpson, former executive director of the Advocacy Center, where Gallegos worked for 18 years.
He was particularly known for his employment work, helping people with disabilities to land jobs and line up the services and transportation they needed to stay employed.
Over the years, Gallegos earned the gratitude of thousands of clients and families.
“My son is in a good place and he has a future. But he wouldn’t have that without David,” said Linda Kocher, whose son Michael was hired by a local law firm after Gallegos advocated on his behalf, cutting through state bureaucracy, to get him the assistance he needed.
Gallegos and his Advocacy Center team also mentored Kocher’s son, who has a condition similar to Asperger’s syndrome, taking him to lunch and working with him to become more social.
Born in New Mexico, Gallegos was raised by his older sister, Florence Gallegos, after their parents died when he was 5. When he was 15, they moved to Jefferson Parish, where he enrolled in Grace King High School, playing trumpet in the marching band.
He graduated from the University of New Orleans and chose to stay in his adopted hometown, where he loved to tend the tropical plants in his garden and relished the city’s many holidays.
After Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, Gallegos returned to the city within days, working as a first responder, then volunteering with colleagues from the Advocacy Center to muck out, repair and rebuild houses. “David was not afraid to get his hands dirty to help others,” his sister Florence said.
Gallegos tried to ensure a more equitable recovery after Katrina through his work on the board of the Greater New Orleans Disaster Recovery Partnership Executive Committee.
He also was a board member of Puentes New Orleans and a co-founder of both the Latino Forum Committee and the Language Access Coalition, a group formed in late 2005 to eliminate barriers for people of different ethnicities who don’t speak English as their first language.
Whenever storms threatened, Gallegos volunteered to help, said Daesy Behrhorst, co-chair of the Language Access Coalition.
“He translated for non-English speakers, lived on-site at shelters to help do intake, reached out to the undocumented people who hesitated to go there, and did whatever was needed for folks with disabilities,” said Behrhorst.
After the storms passed, people would often gather at Gallegos’ house in Faubourg Marigny for drinks while he played old merengue and Latin music from his record collection. “Wherever he went, he made everybody welcome,” Behrhorst said.
In addition to his sister Florence, Gallegos is survived by a brother, Arnold Gallegos, and another sister, Darlene Rodriguez.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie. Visitation will begin at noon.