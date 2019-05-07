Harahan residents could see a $40-per-unit service fee added to their water bills to fund the fire department under a proposal that will go before the City Council.
Businesses would pay $60 per unit, and the $2.3 million generated would more than triple the annual budget of the fire department, from $972,000 to about $3.3 million. The funds would be used to provide raises, hire 21 new firefighters and maintain and improve aging facilities and equipment.
Fire Chief Todd St. Cyr says the increase would simply put a department that has been operating on a shoestring and falling behind for years in-line with national standards. But some residents have pushed back on social media about the amount of the fee and the fact that it would be decided by the council, rather than a millage, which would be approved by voters.
Under the proposal, about $1.6 million would go toward raises and new hires, and $400,000 per year would be dedicated to capital expenditures. The remaining $300,000 would go toward line items including holiday pay, and insurance, Medicare and workers’ compensation matches.
The department currently has 12 firefighters, including St. Cyr and his assistant chief. One of the 21 new hires would be a training and safety officer.
St. Cyr said total base salaries and expenses for current employees would increase 41 percent.
Jason Asbill, who introduced the ordinance at the last council meeting, said he understands the fee is substantial, but he said St. Cyr has justified the need to the council. He also said a service fee is appropriate because a millage would take too long to address the situation, which he said is dire.
The message was similar to the one St. Cyr delivered at the council meeting last month, when he said firefighters have not had raises in 13 years and talk openly about how they need to find work in other districts.
“They have one foot out the door right now and are ready to step with the other,” he said. “That’s a crisis.”
Asbill said Tuesday that a millage proposal is in the works now and that he is prepared to pledge to residents at a town hall Thursday that he will propose rolling back the fees to cover the amount of millage revenue approved by voters.
St. Cyr said National Fire Protection Association guidelines call for at least four firefighters per truck, but Harahan can only staff three for the entire shift. He said the new proposal would allow the department to have 10 firefighters available per shift.
St. Cyr said he can't properly maintain his vehicles. And if the department's breathing equipment expires without enough funding to replace it, firefighters will have to adjust how they attack fires, he added.
“We won’t be able to enter into your house because we won’t have any breathing equipment,” he said. “We’ll have to fight fires from the outside.”
The proposed $30,670 base pay for a firefighter with only one year of experience isn’t much higher than it is now. But St. Cyr said he has firefighters with 7, 10 and 13 years of experience who are still stuck making the entry level salary of less than $28,000 and would go to $35,802, $37,993 and $40,319, respectively.
Based on his experience, St. Cyr would see his salary go from $54,000 to $89,704. He said he is prepared to hear criticism, but said fire chiefs for Kenner and East Bank Consolidated Fire District No. 1, which covers most of unincorporated East Jefferson, make over $100,000.
He said he has put in 18 years as chief and 32 years with the department, sticking with the job despite a take-home pay of $1,049 every two weeks after withholdings.
The department is currently funded by a 5-mill property tax, which generates about $435,000 per year, about $418,000 from the general fund, $62,000 from an existing service fee and about $57,000 in insurance tax rebates from the state.
St. Cyr said he understands it’s a big ask, and he said concerns about the effects on residents, particularly the elderly, are legitimate. But he also said he considers any sticker shock a measure of how far behind the department has fallen.
“What I can no longer do is stand outside of burning houses in the city of Harahan and watch one guy go through the door by himself,” he said.