The New Orleans Police Department reported two home invasions and an armed robbery between Thursday and Friday mornings.
The first incident, a home invasion, happened Uptown at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday when a man forced his way into a 34-year-old woman's home, snatched her cellphone and threatened to kill her, police said.
NOPD said that incident, categorized as an aggravated burglary, happened in the 2400 block of Freret Street.
Later on Thursday afternoon, police reported an armed robbery when a 64-year-old man was approached by another man in the 7th Ward, police said.
The victim was working on his car on Kerlerec Street and North Claiborne Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when the suspect pointed a gun at him and stated, "Give me your money," according to NOPD.
Police said the victim gave up cash and the suspect fled towards Esplanade Avenue.
Then, about 1 a.m. on Friday morning, a 29-year-old woman was the victim of another home invasion when a 20-year-old suspect climbed through her front window in New Orleans East, NOPD said.
Police said the woman opened the door to a home in the 4600 block of Rosemont Place after the doorbell rang.
Upon responding, she noticed the suspect, described as a relative, entering the front window while armed with a knife in his hand and gun in his waistband, NOPD said.
After making eye contact with the victim and the victim's boyfriend, the suspect fled, police said.