The discount supermarket chain Aldi has purchased a vacant Toys "R" Us store in Slidell, but it's not clear what plans the company has for the property.
Aldi paid $2 million for the 30,766-square-foot building on Northshore Boulevard that closed a year ago, according to the SRSA Commercial Real Estate website. The sale was finalized at the end of March.
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said he learned earlier this week that Aldi was in negotiations to buy the property but didn't realize a deal had already been closed. Aldi is known for its no-frills stores that offer a variety of items at discount prices. Much of what it sells are exclusively produced, custom-branded products.
Cromer said city officials have a contract with Retail Strategies Partners LLC in Birmingham, Alabama, to help market the city, and its contacts there had conversations with Aldi, which currently has no locations in Louisiana and was looking to expand in the state. He said the grocery retailer sometimes acquires properties without immediately putting them into commerce, waiting as long as six months to two years. Company officials did not respond to calls for comment.
Even so, Cromer said that the possibility of filling a now-empty storefront is a positive for the city and in particular for that corridor. The Toys "R" Us site is across the street from North Shore Square, a 33-year-old enclosed mall that recently announced it was closing all but its anchor spaces.
Cromer said he recently visited an Aldi store in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and compared it to a Sam's or Costco but on a smaller scale.
He said he would welcome the addition of jobs and services to the area.
The Aldi chain began in Germany in 1961 and opened its first U.S. store in 1976, according to the company's website.