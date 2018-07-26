The search for developers to bring the vacant former Charity Hospital building back to life continued Thursday as new documents were released, showing a trio of firms' responses to LSU's initial request for ideas.

In April, LSU’s Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the fund-raising LSU Foundation, published a request for qualifications (RFQ), which is essentially asking interested developers to show their qualifications for undertaking a massive project like this.

Below you can see 1532 Tulane Partners, HRI Properties and Matthews Southwest's responses, respectively. Those three firms were picked as finalists.

The next milestone in the project will be Aug. 20 -- the deadline for those three developers to submit their responses to the request for proposals (RFP), which is a request for a more specific rundown of what a prospective developer might do with the building.

While this RFQ/RFP process is running, public meetings are also being held to collect feedback from the public.

Charity has been vacant since the basement flooded during Hurricane Katrina, but the rest of the 20-story structure remains largely intact.

The selection process was restarted by Gov. John Bel Edwards when he took office the following year.

