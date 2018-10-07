A controversial proposal to convert a former Lower Garden District warehouse into a theater, restaurant and music venue won unanimous approval from the New Orleans City Council on Thursday, with the council seeking to assuage ardent opposition from some neighbors by imposing an exhaustive list of operating conditions described as unprecedented.
Lower Garden District residents Seth and Rosa Dunlap are seeking a conditional-use permit for an indoor amusement facility at 1152 Magazine St., so they can convert the former warehouse into a permanent venue for a new immersive-theater experience to be called The Fallen Saint.
The site is in the block of Magazine between Calliope and Erato streets, almost under the approach to the Crescent City Connection.
The show’s New York-based producers — veterans of the acclaimed Blue Man Group production — describe the concept as an interactive theater event based on Prohibition-era New Orleans, where patrons will mingle with performers in small-group settings, singing along with them around a piano together instead of observing the music from a seated audience.
Most of the debate at Thursday’s council meeting over the request followed the same contours as previous debates at the City Planning Commission and the Lower Garden District Association.
The Dunlaps promised a high-class artistic endeavor just steps from their own home that will employ 200 people and add a new element to tourism in New Orleans.
Opponents cited fears of around-the-clock noise, unchecked litter, unruly tourists and substance abuse in front of their homes, and attorney David Halpern argued that the entire request was predicated on a faulty reading of the city’s land-use classifications.
Finally, Lower Garden District Association President Ryan Kropog reminded the council that his group had tried to strike a "good neighbor agreement" with the Dunlaps restricting the conditional-use permit to only their project, not any future ventures at the site, but the Dunlaps declined.
What was new on Thursday was the intervention of Councilman Jay Banks, who said he and his staff had been drafting strict new requirements as late as Thursday morning to ensure the venue does not create an undue burden on its neighbors.
“The idea of doing something that is detrimental to a neighborhood is foreign to me,” Banks said, adding that he grew up around the corner from a problem bar. “I promise I will not suggest to do anything to put that burden on someone else.”
The Fallen Saint proposal has ignited intense passions from both supporters and opponents, Banks continued, and he and his staff listened to their opinions extensively and undertook to find a middle ground on every concern. Among the solutions:
NOISE: The theater has to be built with soundproofing in the walls. A decibel meter must be installed onsite to monitor noise levels, and the business must keep three years of records. “I don’t know if anybody else has done that,” Banks said.
TRASH: Any cup or napkin used at the venue must be printed with its name, so the venue can be held responsible for patrons strewing trash in the neighborhood.
HOURS: The developers wanted to stay open until 2 a.m. or later, but Banks is requiring they close by 1 a.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS: Instead of the 36 days of special events the zoning would normally have granted to the venue, Banks restricted it to 12 days.
TRAFFIC: In addition to parking spaces under the bridge, the developers are also required to offer valet parking.
JOBS: Banks expressed frustration with any argument suggesting that the jobs the theater would create would not be beneficial. “With 52 percent black male unemployment, I’m not turning down no job,” he said.
Each proviso was designed to strike a compromise between the benefits of new jobs and investment and the need to protect the neighborhood, Banks said.
“There are people that think we ought to let it go 24 hours a day, nonstop with no restrictions. And there are people that think if Jesus was in there healing people and Warren Buffett was giving away million-dollar bills, it still ought to not happen,” Banks said. “Somewhere between those two extremes, though, there is a middle.”
Banks reiterated repeatedly that if the venue violates the provisos, the owners will lose their right to operate it.
“If they violate, the conditional use can be taken (away),” he said. “As long as I am here, it will be taken.”
Other council members expressed concern about the attempt to fit such a large project onto the edge of a residential neighborhood, but ultimately, Banks’ assurances that the operators will be held to the strictest standards ever imposed in New Orleans produced a 7-0 vote in favor.
The project has one final hurdle, however. Opponents have appealed the city’s previous ruling that the venue should be classified as an “indoor amusement facility,” and the Board of Zoning Adjustments must decide that question at an upcoming meeting.
“Residents are now appealing the decision by the city zoning administrator,” the opponents’ Lower Magazine Neighbors group said on its Facebook page. “It is unfortunate the City Council voted against protecting neighborhoods today.”
Council members Helena Moreno and Joe Giarrusso both expressed particular concern about the zoning issue. Banks assured them he will not support an ordinance allowing The Fallen Saint to open if the Board of Zoning Adjustments rules against it, but that based on his previous conversations with city staff members, the classification is likely to stand.