Former longtime federal prosecutor Peter Strasser took the helm of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans on Monday after a quiet swearing-in ceremony.
Confirmed late last month by the U.S. Senate, Strasser becomes the first presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney in New Orleans in 18 months, since Kenneth Polite Jr. was swept out in a March 2017 purge by the Trump administration of all Obama-appointed U.S. Attorneys.
Strasser, 64, leaves the Chaffe McCall law firm, where he was a partner and sparred with some of the same prosecutors he will now lead, as he defended clients in some high-profile trials involving gangs, drugs and a murder-for-hire plot.
His wasn’t the first name that U.S. Sen. John Kennedy forwarded to the Trump administration to lead one of 93 U.S. Attorney’s offices in the country. Pugnacious defense attorney Kyle Schonekas had that honor, before his chances sank for unknown reasons.
But Strasser had been the presumed nominee since late last year, withstanding a process that has dragged out for many U.S. Attorney’s offices nationally.
Strasser was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Nanette Jolivette Brown in a private ceremony.
Kyle Schonekas, surprise favorite for U.S. attorney, now out of contention; unclear who will get nod
Strasser is the last of Trump’s three U.S. Attorney picks in Louisiana. Brandon Fremin has been confirmed by the Senate as U.S. attorney for the Middle District, while David Joseph was confirmed as U.S. attorney for the Western District.
The Eastern District encompasses 13 parishes in the southern part of the state, including those in the New Orleans metropolitan area. Prosecutor Duane Evans has served as acting U.S. Attorney since Polite's departure.
A native of Charlottesville, Virginia, Strasser earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from Washington and Lee University.
He spent the first few years of his legal career as a lawyer with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the U.S. Army's legal arm, according to a copy of his resumé posted on LinkedIn.
Strasser moved to New Orleans in 1984 to work as an assistant U.S. attorney, a job he held for 18 years, eventually heading the fraud and organized crime sections in that office.
Strasser was on the prosecution team that convicted former Gov. Edwin Edwards of racketeering in 2001.
He was the lead prosecutor in the 1995 federal bank fraud case against former Jefferson Parish Council Chairman Bob Evans, who was acquitted of all charges.
Strasser left the U.S. Attorney's Office in 2002 but remained with the Department of Justice as a legal attaché, working at embassies in Africa, Europe and Asia. He returned to New Orleans in 2013 to join Chaffe McCall.
As a defense attorney, Strasser was among the first in New Orleans to voice allegations of misconduct against Chad Scott, a longtime U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent who is facing 10 corruption-related charges, including perjury and obstruction of justice.
Strasser also represented Damian "A.D." Barnes, one of 10 alleged "39'ers" gang members accused in more than a dozen murders and extensive drug-dealing activity in New Orleans. A jury convicted Barnes on racketeering, drug and firearms conspiracy charges but acquitted him in the April 2011 murder of Floyd Moore.
In that trial, early last year, Strasser got into a heated argument with Assistant U.S. Attorney Myles Ranier that turned into a minor physical tussle, with Strasser either pushing or poking Ranier in the chest.
The incident prompted a recent jab on Twitter from Polite, the former U.S. Attorney, but didn't derail Strasser's path through the Senate.