As severe storms led to intense street flooding throughout the Baton Rouge area, footage shows two firefighters race toward a flooded car to rescue a woman as the vehicle was swept under.

The harrowing footage was shared by WBRZ and shows the two men, both in red shirts, run into the chest-deep water as the car tips face-down.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

WATCH: Firefighters had to rescue a woman trapped in a flooded car.https://t.co/5bsnw3ziCM pic.twitter.com/CUYtj5h34R — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) June 6, 2019

One of the firefighters can be seen attempting to open the door before he yells that they'll have to "break it." The pair use metal tools to break windows on the passenger side of the car and manage to pull the woman out, then they begin to swim to safety.

One person killed as a result of flooding in Baton Rouge; area inundated with water One person was killed as a result of flooding Thursday, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed during a news conference.

WBRZ's report did not specify the location of the rescue. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said later in the morning that at least one person had died from the flooding after a vehicle rescue. That incident occurred at an underpass near Chippewa Street and Lockwood Avenue, according to a report from WBRZ, and involved a truck that was nearly fully submerged.

The person was rescued and taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

Tornado warning, flash flood warning issued for portions of south Louisiana Keep an eye on the sky, track the approaching weather on radar and follow live updates...

The flooding was a result of severe storms that ripped through the area with heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

MORE COVERAGE:

Photo: Flipped cars shown at Baton Rouge General hospital; possible tornado touched down Flooding rains smacked the Baton Rouge area on Thursday morning, and photos from witnesses there show flipped cars in a Baton Rouge General ho…

Tornado damage in Central; home severely damage, East Baton Rouge sheriff says The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a possible tornado in Central on Thursday morning.

+3 Flooding in Baton Rouge: Streets closed, cars stuck, some buildings take on water Large portions of south Louisiana are underwater Thursday as heavy rain moves through the area. A flash flood warning is in effect.