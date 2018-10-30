Entergy New Orleans executives knew, or should have known, about a scheme to hire actors to support the company's plans for a new power plant in New Orleans East, according to a newly released investigation.
The finding has prompted the City Council to consider levying a $5 million fine upon the embattled utility.
The final report on the investigation, conducted at the council’s request and released Monday night, suggests that Entergy executives failed to properly vet the contractors who hired actors to pump up Entergy’s plans, even after rumors began to circulate that people were being paid.
The report suggests that Charles Rice — who resigned as CEO of the New Orleans power company in August — took personal offense at public criticism of the proposed power plant and of his leadership, and began to see his company’s advocacy for the plant as a political “war” that needed all the “foot soldiers” Entergy could find.
It further contends that Entergy executives violated the company’s code of business conduct and ethics when they prepared written scripts for the plant's supporters and sought to hide their role as the source driving that support.
Entergy has admitted that it asked a contractor to provide specific numbers of supporters, but it has said it did not know those people would be paid.
While the investigation does not provide hard evidence to dispute that claim, Entergy refused to hand over all of the documents and communications the investigators requested.
In any case, Entergy “should have known” payments were a possibility and “did not act with integrity” when the council was considering its proposal, according to the report, signed by Matt Coman, a former federal prosecutor and current attorney with Sher, Garner, Cahill, Richter, Klein and Hilbert, and former Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Calvin Johnson.
“The facts discovered during the investigation suggest an appearance of impropriety,” they said.
Entergy spokesman Neal Kirby criticized the report Tuesday, accusing Johnson and Coman of omitting key evidence that confirms Entergy's innocence in the paid actors scheme.
"We take exception to certain characterizations and omission of key facts from the report, including specific evidence Entergy provided that confirms it did not pay, nor did it authorize any other person or entity to pay, individuals to attend or speak at council meetings,” Kirby said in a statement.
The City Council, meanwhile, has called a special meeting Wednesday to hear from the investigators and consider levying a $5 million fine against Entergy.
Although no sitting council members would offer comment Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell — one of six council members who voted early this year to authorize the plant's construction — said she was "gravely alarmed" by the report.
"I expect Entergy to be held accountable for this deception," Cantrell said in a statement.
The council, which regulates Entergy New Orleans, approved the utility's power plant proposal 6-1 in March. Entergy said the 128-megawatt, natural gas-fired plant would provide a needed source of local power generation and would be more efficient than a predecessor that was shut down in 2016.
However, the proposal drew strong opposition from environmental activists who said Entergy should instead add more renewable energy sources to its portfolio and upgrade its transmission lines so a local plant would not be needed even after a hurricane.
In May, The Lens reported that actors were paid to attend and speak at council meetings about the merits of Entergy’s proposal. Entergy officials maintained that no one in the company had knowledge of paid supporters.
Entergy later conducted an internal investigation that faulted its contractor, the Hawthorn Group of Virginia, for subcontracting its work to a second firm, Crowds on Demand, of California, without Entergy’s knowledge. Entergy did admit to asking Hawthorn for specific numbers of supporters to address the council at two public meetings.
Documents the council has released to media outlets showed that Entergy executives, including Rice, approved specific numbers of people to show up at the meetings, bought T-shirts for those people, approved talking points for them and sought to hide its role in organizing the support.
The records also show that Entergy asked Hawthorn about allegations of paid supporters when those claims began to surface, and that Hawthorn officials said they were false.
Coman and Johnson's investigation does not provide direct evidence disputing Entergy's claim that it did not know about the payments, but it does fault Entergy for taking Hawthorn's assertions at face value. Entergy "lost its way" and "did not investigate or research the company it chose," the report says.
Many of those whom Hawthorn and Crowds on Demand paid at least $40 to show up lived outside of New Orleans, and some described themselves on the Internet as actors, the investigation found.
The investigation also shines a light on the bare-knuckles political approach that Rice, a former New Orleans city attorney, brought to his company's advocacy. On Oct. 3, 2017 — less than two weeks before the council's Oct. 16 public hearing on the plant — Rice told Entergy executive Yolanda Pollard to ask Hawthorn to increase the number of supporters it would recruit, according to text messages investigators reviewed.
"Hell, I would pay for more if they can get them," Rice said. "Don't care if it (costs an) extra $25K. This is a war, and we need all the foot (soldiers) we can muster."
The messages did not make clear if Rice was referring to paying Hawthorn's overall fee or to paying individual supporters.
Rice also appeared to take criticism of him and his company personally. "I was known as being a person of integrity in this community, and (some critics of the proposed plant) questioned that. That was a serious issue for me," he told investigators in an interview.
Other information exists that could better outline Entergy's role in the scandal, Coman and Johnson said, but Entergy has refused to provide that information, citing attorney-client privilege rules that the investigators believe are not applicable.
They said Rice and other Entergy executives' actions were directly in conflict with Entergy's professed corporate value to "above all else, act with integrity."
"Rice was willing to do anything necessary, including paying money, to obtain his desired result," the report says.
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this report.