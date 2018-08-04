Hope Armond starting hearing from friends as soon as reports surfaced that another bicyclist had been killed on Military Road near Slidell.
They knew, she said, that the death of Sandra Duet Royer last month on the same stretch of road where her daughter was killed last year would hit her hard.
Skylar Armond was riding her bicycle on Military Road in the predawn darkness on April 21, 2017. She was struck on the overpass above Interstate 12 by a man who was driving to work. She was taken off life support on her 14th birthday, and her family donated her organs.
"I saw (Royer's) ghost bike," Hope Armond said, referring to the latest example of the white bicycles that cycling safety advocates place at sites where cyclists have been killed. "I knew it would go up in a week. My heart breaks for them."
Skylar did not have lights on her bicycle, and her mother said she was hit "in the middle of the night in the middle of the road."
Royer, 42, was killed on Military near Brownswitch Road by a hit-and-run driver on July 5 as she was riding home from her job as a dishwasher at a restaurant. "Her license was suspended, so she was doing the right thing by not driving," her daughter Emilie Royer said. "She didn't have a car anyway."
State Police said her bicycle was equipped with lights on the front and back and that she was wearing an orange reflective vest, but her daughter said that there were lights only in the front.
Ray Louis Clark was arrested and booked with felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license. The driver in the accident that killed Skylar Armond was not prosecuted.
Despite the differences, however, the two deaths, less than 15 months apart, highlight the dangers faced by bicyclists, not only on Military Road but on the north shore generally and in the entire metro area.
"People do need to pay more attention," Emilie Royer said. "Most people don't know you're supposed to leave three feet distance between a vehicle and bicycle...you have to go to driver's ed in Louisiana, that should cover bicycle safety and sharing the road."
"I think something needs to be done," Hope Ormond said, noting that Military Road is a dark street with a lot of traffic, used by pedestrians and others to get around. She thinks a bike path or even a sidewalk is needed.
But that solution is likely to be elusive. St. Tammany Parish Councilman Gene Bellisario said Military Road is a state highway. It can't be widened easily because there's a lack of land, he said.
While better lighting could help, Bellisario said the state would have to come up with the money for the lights and power lines, and local government would have to foot the bill for their operation and maintenance.
There's only one lighting district along Military Road, he said, and it covers only a portion of the road and then only on the east side. North Military Road is even darker, he said, describing it as a rural road.
Lighting is one of the more expensive ways to improve safety, according to Charlie Thomas, a lawyer who serves as the Louisiana delegate for Bike Law, a national organization of attorneys who represent cyclists and advocate for safer cycling.
Other approaches are more affordable, he said, including using paint to mark bike lanes on roads in areas where there is confusion over where a rider should be.
With some planning, he said, a network of connected bike-friendly highways could be created at not a very high cost. But when identifying roads where there's enough width for a bike lane, he noted, it's critical to make sure that they don't eventually dump riders into regular traffic lanes "where they are swimming in the big current without additional protections."
Making the north shore more bicycle-friendly is a goal of local governments, but one that's in the future.
Ronnie Simpson, a spokesman for St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister, said the parish's 40-year road plan is a "complete streets" plan that includes bike paths. If the parish is going to build a new road, he said, "more than likely it would have a bike path."
The city of Slidell adopted a bicycle master plan in 2014 to make it easier and safer to use bikes as transportation. But it is a 20-year plan, and it acknowledges up front that the parish's most populous city is a bad place for bike riding, citing sidewalks that are too close to vehicular traffic and end too abruptly and main thoroughfares that lack suitable shoulders for riders, among other shortcomings.
Fred Schroeder, a north shore resident who belongs to several recreational cycling groups, said they avoid group rides in Slidell.
"We do virtually no riding in Slidell," he said. "There's a little too much traffic." Instead, he said, the groups he's involved with plan routes on streets that have wide shoulders, and they adhere to safety rules like riding single file.
Cycling advocates say that more and more people are turning to two wheels, and not only for recreation. In the greater New Orleans area, 5,900 people commute to work by bike, Thomas said, calling it a "very legitimate method of transportation," particularly for people who don't have the money for a car, insurance and gasoline — or even for parking.
The addition of designated places for people to ride, like the Tammany Trace, the Mississippi River Trail and the Lafitte Greenway, encourages more people to become cyclists.
In New Orleans, Thomas said, the city is stepping up the effort with plans to install more bike lanes, putting them in the middle of the road so that turning vehicles don't have to cross a bike lane.
Since Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans has added 110 miles of bike lanes, he said.
But while bicycling infrastructure is improving in parts of the metro area, safety remains an unresolved concern, with advocates saying that more education and enforcement of laws are critically needed.
"I've lost two friends in bicycling accidents," Schroeder said. "Every few months, I'm in the ER visiting a friend." Most recently, a friend was hit in Kenner "in broad daylight," he said. The injured rider spent three weeks in the hospital getting skin grafts and being treated for a broken pelvis and ribs.
Thomas said that while the number of fatalities fluctuates, it's also important to look at serious injuries that can include life-altering brain injuries.
In 2017, for example, there was one bicycling fatality in Orleans Parish compared to three each in Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, according to the Highway Safety Research Group. But New Orleans had a whopping 265 injuries that year, compared to 80 in Jefferson and 18 in St. Tammany.
From 2008 to 2017, Orleans saw 23 cyclists die in accidents, compared with nine in Jefferson and eight in St. Tammany, according to the research group's statistics. The deadliest year for New Orleans was 2015, when six cyclists died.
Schroeder and Thomas both stressed the need for better education.
"We don't make things easy on ourselves," Schroeder said of many cyclists. "There are people who ride two or three abreast. That irritates motorists; they start to get impatient."
"We fail to let people know exactly what to do," Thomas said.
But lack of enforcement is another factor, they say. Statistics show that bicyclists and drivers are about equally at fault in bike-car crashes, Thomas said, but so many accidents are not reported that he believes the data are skewed.
Cyclists might lack a good description or license plate number of the vehicle that hit them, he said, or they might not even want to wait for a police officer. If someone comes up with surveillance camera evidence or a witness gets a license plate number, police "will go make an arrest," he said.
"Sometimes they are not prosecuted," Schroeder said of drivers who hit cyclists. "To me, it's a homicide."
People routinely flout the three-foot rule when passing cyclists, he said: "I get buzzed all the time by people seeing how close they can get without hitting us. Plenty will drive by at 50 or 60 mph and pass within inches."
Distracted drivers are another hazard for cyclists. Schroeder said he would like to see signs on routes that are heavily traveled by cyclists reminding motorists to put their cell phones down.
The death in June of East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, who was riding his bicycle in West Feliciana Parish, has reignited discussions about bicycle safety, Schroeder and Thomas said.
"After every death or bad accident, Facebook explodes; all of social media explodes," Schroeder said. "But its seems like nothing ever gets done."
Cycling advocates are worried that in West Feliciana, the solutions being discussed focus on adding restrictions and requirements for cyclists and ignore motorists.
"One of the proposals is (to require) a device — it's like radar behind you and picks up the fact that a vehicle is behind you, getting closer and closer," Schroeder said. The device has a flashing red light to alert motorists.
"Every one of us is a parent," Schroeder said of his fellow riders. "None of us deserves to die because someone gets impatient."