Jefferson Parish officials are discussing changes to Carnival that would flip the traditional Metairie parade route and hold the annual Family Gras concert celebration at the Clearview Shopping Center.
If the details can be ironed out in time and approved by the Parish Council, the proposal would put the heavily residential Bonnabel Boulevard portion of the route — traditionally near the end — at the beginning. Parades would end at Clearview, and on the first big weekend of the annual celebration, that destination would be home to Family Gras.
The route reversal would affect all the parades on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard route except on Mardi Gras day, when the Krewe of Argus rolls.
Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken said nothing has been finalized with Clearview's owners, and that the possible route change is still being discussed with krewe captains.
She said a final decision won’t be made for several weeks, but it would have to come well before the end of the year in order to give the krewes enough time to adapt.
Van Vrancken said a Mardi Gras item on the agenda for the Oct. 24 Parish Council meeting is unrelated to the decision over the route, which she said is part of the parish’s efforts to bolster declining crowds and ridership over the last dozen years or so.
Since Hurricane Katrina, the popularity of Carnival in Jefferson Parish has waned as crowds and krewes have focused more on parading in New Orleans. The expense and effort of parading also have claimed a number of Jefferson’s processions.
Van Vrancken said the feedback from many people has been that putting Bonnabel first would bolster the part of the route that has a strong neighborhood feeling. There have always been complaints that parades don’t get to that end of the route until late, when many children have gone to bed.
The Severn Avenue leg of the route would remain, and having Family Gras as a destination at the Clearview end for the weekend of Feb. 22-24 would make good use of a popular family-friendly event, she said.
Family Gras has traditionally been held at Mardi Gras Plaza, on the Veterans Boulevard neutral ground opposite Lakeside Shopping Center, in the middle of the parade route.
The entire thinking behind the re-evaluation, which has also included the local business community, “is how do we make this a more successful celebration,” Van Vrancken said.
One krewe, however, is opposed to changing to the route.
Bob Carnesi, captain of the Krewe of Caesar, which rolls on the Saturday night of Family Gras weekend, said he sees no reason to mess with tradition.
“It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” he said. “We’ve been on that route for 40 years, and the krewe, in general, wants it to stay that way.”
A petition started on Change.org to oppose any change to the route had garnered 772 signatures by Wednesday evening. The petition cites tradition and the potential difficulties of forming up and starting parades in a residential neighborhood.
Carnesi said he does not know who started the petition, and he acknowledged he didn’t heard much opposition to the proposed new route from his fellow krewe captains as they discussed it at a meeting last week.
Missy Hildreth, captain of the Krewe of Excalibur, which rolls on the Friday night of Family Gras weekend, said changing the route would be “the best thing that has happened to Jefferson Parish Mardi Gras in decades.”
Hildreth said a change would “breathe new life” into the partnership among the parish, Family Gras and the krewes themselves.
She said the parish has committed to cleaning up the neighborhoods around Bonnabel after the parades and to promoting family-friendly activities for kids, such as face-painting.
She said eliminating the short stretch of Veterans Memorial Boulevard east of Bonnabel from the parade route would reduce it by only about half a mile, and it would still be as long as the main parade route in New Orleans.
Hildreth said she thinks having Family Gras as a destination would help attract riders to the Jefferson krewes. She said it takes a page from Orleans Parish's hugely popular Endymion parade, which ends with the giant Endymion Extravaganza at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We’re very excited about it; I can’t even tell you how excited,” she said.
Van Vrancken said the Mardi Gras item on the council agenda for later this month is primarily housekeeping issues, but also includes some incentives to increase participation. The requirement for the number of bands a krewe must have to roll would be reduced if it rolls on Family Gras weekend or back-to-back with another krewe, for example.
Van Vrancken said the parish will continue to work to make its Carnival celebration successful, tinkering with the formula in the coming seasons to stick with what helps and change what doesn’t.