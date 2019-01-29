More than a quarter of the students at Ray St. Pierre Academy in Marrero were absent Tuesday following an outbreak of an illness that had 122 students missing school, either suffering from flulike symptoms or out of fear of contracting a virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish public school system knew of 15 confirmed cases of the flu among the school's students, spokesman Ted Beasley said.
Beasley said the bulk of the students stayed out Monday or went home early, with only a few additional absences Tuesday. Classes began Monday with 54 students absent, while another 56 students had checked out by the end of the day.
"We had calls from some of the parents of absent students who said their kids had the stomach bug or flulike symptoms," Beasley said. "Most of the students checked out (during the day) had the same, though some parents did come check out their kids because they were concerned about the illness going around."
Ray St. Pierre Academy's principal notified parents by letter Monday, and the school system planned to follow up on Tuesday and do the same.
Beasley said the school — which pulls students from across West Jefferson for pre-K through fifth grade — has a total enrollment of 373 students. With none of the teachers falling ill, the school remains open.
Teachers and staff cleaned classrooms and common areas with disinfectant, and the system's operations department had a cleaning service come in after hours Monday to do a more thorough cleaning with a more powerful disinfectant, Beasley said.
The school system also shared a video about flu season and the relevant precautions on its website, and pushed it out through social media platforms and its mobile app.
"We'll continue to monitor the situation," Beasley said. "We have checked with other schools and don't have any reports of this impacting other schools. Our Health Services Department checked with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) yesterday to see if they were aware of a contagious illness going around, which they were not. We're encouraging parents to keep their children home if they are sick."
Dr. Raoult Ratard, of the Louisiana Department of Health’s infectious disease program, said there was a spike in confirmed flu cases statewide during the first couple weeks of the year, though it has since returned to normal levels. He added, however, that there could be other spikes before the season is over.
He said there are other respiratory viruses whose symptoms can be indistinguishable from the flu, which can only be confirmed by a doctor. In many instances, there is no such confirmation.
As for what is happening at Ray St. Pierre Academy, “it looks like it’s a combination of several respiratory viruses,” Ratard said. “We have collected some samples and we will see if it is anything special.”