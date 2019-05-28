A bald eagle that hatched this spring in Metairie was released Tuesday in the same neighborhood after two weeks in Louisiana State University's Wildlife Hospital.
Dozens of neighbors in the 3800 block of James Drive cheered as the mottled brown bird hopped out of a cage and launched itself into the air.
"I have a 1-year-old. It's been a lot of fun seeing her point up and say, 'Bird!'" said Christie Penot, whose home is across from the yard where the eagles built their nest about a year ago.
The eaglet sat for a while on the roof of a house, fending off a pair of mockingbirds. Then it flew off.
It was heading toward a tree where its parents and sibling had been seen earlier Tuesday, said photographer and coastal consultant P.J. Hahn, who has been following the birds since they began to build the nest in the winter.
The eaglet was taken to the LSU veterinary school's Wildlife Hospital on May 11. It had been found a day earlier, walking in a nearby street and barely able to fly.
Bald eagles' first flights often leave the bird stranded on the ground, but their parents generally keep feeding them until they fly again, according to the Journey North citizen science center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum.
However, this bird and its sibling had begun flying in late April.
Veterinarians didn't find any broken bones, so they think the bird had a muscle injury, veterinary school spokeswoman Ginger Guttner said in a release Friday.
The birds are clumsy when learning to fly, Hahn said. "They fly into a tree and hit it hard. ... I'm sure it probably bruised its shoulder."
About 40 people, mostly area residents, were present as the LSU van and its police escort pulled into a driveway across the street from the nest. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies had blocked off the street and cleared a wide pathway through the small crowd.
People cheered when the bird flew and landed. Claudia Bowman wiped away tears and hugged Christine Pauley-Lataxes, who was cheering and screaming. Someone began chanting "L-S-U! L-S-U!"
Hahn gave the veterinarians a large photograph of the young eagle to thank them for their volunteer work at the hospital, which is part of LSU's veterinary school.
Associated Press writer Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans contributed to this report.