The names of Louisiana clergy members with credible accusations of abuse against them may have their names released in the future, according to a report from NOLA.com.

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond told NOLA.com in an interview Thursday he and other Louisiana bishops are discussing the possibility, but said releasing the names of accused clergy members is "riddled with problems" and "messy," particularly in cases where the abuser is deceased.

Aymond also said he believes transparency is key, and a decision from the state's bishops is expected soon. Louisiana has six dioceses, each headed by a bishop, and one archdiocese, headed by Aymond.

"This has been heart-wrenching, painful," Aymond said to NOLA.com. "I go to bed thinking about it. I wake up thinking about it."

Aymond's announcement comes during a time of turmoil for the Catholic Church, both nationally and in southeast Louisiana. On Wednesday, The Advocate reported on a $450,000 settlement paid by Jesuit High School six years ago to settle an abuse claim made by Ricky Windmann alleging that former janitor Peter Modica sexually abused him in the late 1970s.

That settlement came on the heels of the school's settling of two other sets of abuse claims from the same era. Those involved Donald Dickerson, a Jesuit scholastic, and religious brother Claude Ory.

Jesuit High School President Rev. Christopher Fronk responded to The Advocate's report Thursday, reassuring the Jesuit community at an afternoon staff meeting that "what happened then is very different from what happens now." Fronk also sent a letter via email to alumni and families of the Catholic school Thursday evening.

Jesuit High School falls within the Archdiocese of New Orleans, but it is run by the Jesuit order, making it unclear which guidelines prevail.

The local leadership of the Jesuits didn't publicly report the settlements to Jesuit High School students, parents or the broader community. Their guidelines related to addressing abuse cases do not appear to include any notification requirements.

Aymond told NOLA.com he had no knowledge of the incident other than what was reported.

News of the Jesuit High school settlements comes on the heels of an explosive grand jury report from Pennsylvania saying that more than 1,000 children there were molested by hundreds of Catholic priests in six of the state's eight dioceses since the 1940s.

Around the same time, reports of sexual abuse by defrocked Metairie deacon George Brignac, who's been accused by as many as 10 victims, became public after the church recently settled several claims of abuse involving Brignac from the 1970s and 1980s. The church, however, did not alert parishioners until those settlements were reported by The Advocate. Brignac also continued to serve as a lay minister until recently.

Aymond has addressed the widespread claims of abuse by the Catholic church twice in the last month -- once during a homily at St. Louis Cathedral after news of the Pennsylvania grand jury report broke, and again at a special Mass to pray for forgiveness and for the victims of abuse on Aug. 28.

