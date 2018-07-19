The fate of Entergy New Orleans' controversial $210 million power plant proposal rests for the moment with an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge.
Attorneys made oral arguments Thursday in a lawsuit accusing the City Council of violating state transparency laws during public hearings on the proposed plant.
If Judge Piper Griffin decides that the claim has merit, she could void the council's 6-1 vote in March approving the project.
The council's lawyers have maintained that the council and its representatives heard from everyone who wanted to speak about the plant and thus adhered to laws that require an open process.
But the plaintiffs' attorneys have pointed to some residents' claims that they were either barred from entering the council's meetings because of lack of space or were told that not everyone would get to talk, and Griffin appeared sympathetic to those claims Thursday.
"The question is whether or not there was ... the suggestion that people who had comments would not have the opportunity to make those comments," she said. "That is a violation of the open meetings law. No question about it."
Griffin said she won't render a decision until next week, after she's had a chance to review all the evidence.
The plaintiffs apparently failed to follow court rules for submitting sworn testimony, a technicality that could derail their entire case. However, Griffin said that if she tosses the case out because of that slip-up, she might let the opponents refile the suit before making a final decision.
The council was considering Entergy's plan to build a $210 million, 128-megawatt gas-fired power plant in New Orleans East. Although Entergy said the plant would ensure a reliable local energy source for New Orleans, critics said the utility should instead depend more on solar power and encourage residents to use less electricity.
Hundreds of people on either side of the debate packed the council's meeting rooms in February and March. The turnout was in part mobilized by grass-roots advocacy organizations opposed to the plant, such as the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, VAYLA and the Alliance for Affordable Energy, and on the other side by contractors working on behalf of Entergy.
At least one Entergy contractor worked with a second firm to pay actors to show up and in some cases read from scripts that supported the plant, a move that, while not illegal, set off a firestorm of controversy when it came to light. The council is now investigating the hiring of those actors and whether actors have been hired before.
The issue before Griffin hinges on whether council staffers and security personnel, tasked with following fire code restrictions that limit the capacity of the council's meeting rooms, led people to believe that they would not be allowed to get inside later and speak.
The plant opponents also maintain that hired actors took seats that would have otherwise gone to regular citizens, further tainting the process.
Griffin described much of the dispute Thursday as "he said, she said."
City Councilman Jason Williams' chief of staff, Keith Lampkin, for example, said in court records that everyone who wanted to was allowed to speak at the council's Feb. 21 and March 8 meetings.
But Grace Morris of the Sierra Club said Lampkin told her in February that "there would be no way to facilitate everyone speaking that day." Morris also said Lampkin refused to take written comments from people outside of the meeting room at the Pan American Life Center on Poydras Street.
However, written filings by Morris and other critics of the power plant weren't in line with legal rules that require specific wording and that ban hearsay. That technicality could foul up the critics' entire case, Griffin said, though she said she might consider allowing them to sue again.
The council's argument is that it allowed enough time for everyone to speak, and that even if there was some minor irregularity with the process, that shouldn't cause Griffin to declare the whole proceeding and the council's final vote null and void. The council also said the issue of the paid actors was irrelevant to the suit before Griffin.
Griffin said it was "unreasonable" to expect the council to seat everyone who showed up at a crowded meeting. But if the critics can prove — with properly submitted evidence — that people were led to believe they wouldn't be able to comment, they could have a case, she suggested.
"For me, this whole question of whether or not comments were accepted or not accepted from people outside of the room, that’s my issue," she said.
Griffin is expected to rule on Tuesday.