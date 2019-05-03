T.J. Bush thought he was taking just a quick detour, cutting through a neighborhood to get around the Sewerage & Water Board roadblocks surrounding a busted water main on South Claiborne Avenue.

But Bush found himself trapped in the floodwaters for more than a half hour after hitting a deeper-than-expected patch that flooded his car.

Bush, 17, said he had driven to Isidore Newman School that morning only to be told it – like many other schools in the area – was closed because a broken water main on South Claiborne near Soniat Street had caused water pressure to drop across Uptown. The early morning break was repaired late Friday, but the boil water advisory will continue until tests show it is not contaminated. Those tests are expected to come back on Saturday.

Seeing a back-up on Claiborne, which was blocked off by crews working on the pipe, Bush turned into the nearby neighborhood. He spotted a street that appeared to be open: it only seemed to have a light coating of water and only a small traffic cone sat at the intersection.

“I figured if it was a big deal, they’d have it blocked off,” he said, speaking to a reporter as he waited in his car surrounded by floodwaters.

But as he drove down the street, he hit a dip that plunged his car into the water and flooded the engine.

“This probably isn’t the best decision I’ve made,” Bush said.

Bush and his father, Troy Bush Sr., a New Orleans Police officer, were able to push the vehicle out of floodwaters to wait for a tow truck to come get it. Bush Sr. told WWL-TV that he blamed the water main break on a lack of infrastructure funding.

"The infrastructure of this city is just crumbling," Bush Sr. said to WWL-TV. "This is one of the symptoms of a lot of the tourist dollars that come in the city that don't go towards the infrastructure that's needed."

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who has been trying to broker a deal to get the city of New Orleans additional funding for infrastructure, sent out a series of Tweets Friday morning highlighting an April 23 speech she gave to Louisiana's Ways and Means committee on the need to shore up the troubled sewerage and water system.

"I spoke before the Ways and Means committee on April 23rd about the very issue we are facing this morning with a water main break that is reportedly 114 years old!" Cantrell tweeted. "I can't make this stuff up. We need just a bit more of what we generate to take care of ourselves!"

