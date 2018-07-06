Among the many headaches facing officials at New Orleans' water utility is an eye-popping number of customers who are listed as late on their bills, with delinquencies totaling at least $13.5 million.

But it remains unclear whether that has to do with scofflaws who won't pay up or a billing system at the Sewerage & Water Board that's gone haywire.

Along with rickety drainage pumps, an aging power plant and a major public image problem, the agency has a backlog of more than 7,000 disputed billing statements.

In an effort to understand which commercial and residential customers aren't paying up, The New Orleans Advocate asked the agency for a list of the 25 largest unpaid bills.

In nearly every instance in which the customer could be reached, the newspaper found the bills on that list were in dispute. When asked, S&WB officials acknowledged they are investigating potentially erroneous charges in 21 of the 25 cases.

“We need to be able to wrap our arms around how much is really owed to the agency ... so we can give a real accounting to the public of whether the Sewerage & Water Board is doing its job,” said New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who heads the council committee charged with overseeing the agency.

All told, the amounts allegedly owed by the 25 customers total about $3 million. Those customers range from Xavier University, which tops the list with $413,000 outstanding, to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, with a balance of about $50,000.

There are even a few ordinary residents who appear to owe tens of thousands of dollars, though even in cases where the S&WB does not have a pending investigation, customers say they are fighting the bills.

Agency spokesman Rich Rainey said this week that officials are still deciding how to address the large number of disputed amounts.

“We’re having staff meetings about the best way to go forward to address the needs of the Sewerage & Water Board and the needs of our customers,” Rainey said.

The utility has acknowledged publicly that it ran into problems with new billing software purchased from a company called Cogsdale in 2016. Officials said last week that they will be paying the company $500,000 to finally get staff properly trained with the system.

Xavier officials said the school is on a payment plan after dealing with billing and pipe issues.

"Xavier University is current on monthly payments" to the S&WB, spokeswoman Patrice Bell Mercadel said in an emailed statement. "In the past, the university experienced conditions on campus related to underground plumbing systems. Xavier has been working closely with (the S&WB) to resolve the billing issue and has honored payment arrangements agreed to by both organizations."

Just behind Xavier in its supposed delinquency is the University of New Orleans, which also is challenging the amount the S&WB says it owes.

Adam Norris, a spokesman for the university, said the school noticed “abnormally high” water bills that were “a significant departure from what we typically pay” in early 2017, months after the roll-out of the new billing system.

“We have disputed the charges, and some of those disputed bills remain under investigation by the Sewerage & Water Board,” Norris said by email.

Other customers said they’ve been dealing with S&WB problems — some directly related to the billing system and some not — for months or even years.

Joshua Bruno, a developer who has three apartment buildings on the delinquencies list, said his Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers has faced low water pressure, outages and leaks for the better part of two years. Things came to a head last year with a broken water meter, which flooded the street and cut water to the complex. Bruno said the S&WB did a temporary repair but never permanently fixed the problem.

Oakmont is listed as owing almost $248,000. Two other complexes owned by Bruno’s company owe a combined $198,000, according to the S&WB.

Bruno said the bill for the Oakmont complex can swing between $1,800 and $200,000 a month without any obvious reason. He said he had plumbers inspect the whole building — even dye-testing every toilet to look for leaks — but they couldn't find anything.

Finally, Bruno said, he had seals installed on the meters at the complex to see whether anyone was actually trying to read them. He said the seals were never broken, though his bills continued to gyrate.

“I don’t think anyone has a real resolution,” he said. “Because the situation is you’ve got band-aids covering up things; you’ve got an overworked workforce.”

Wade Verges, a developer who owns several commercial properties in New Orleans East, said he’s taken to simply paying what he thinks he owes every month on the $97,000 bill for one of his properties while he challenges the total.

Verges said he has a meter that's connected to nothing but the building's fire sprinklers, which are supposed to be subject to a flat fee. But somehow he keeps getting bills as though the sprinklers are running all the time.

“I’ve already gone down there. I went through a meeting with them and they said, oh, well, they screwed up and they’d take it off,” Verges said. “They never have taken it off. I call down there and they say they have no record of you coming down there. You get frustrated with that kind of situation.”

Another school on the list, Loyola University, said it has been working through problems with its bills that started last summer, when invoices suddenly quadrupled to more than $25,000 a month.

The spike was eventually traced to a leak that was pouring water directly into a storm drain. University officials said they were told they were in good standing because they agreed to keep paying about half the bills while the matter was being investigated.

That left them with an outstanding balance of $156,000. The S&WB recently informed the university that it will be receiving a credit to reflect its actual usage, and the school has agreed to pay off the balance as soon as it gets the bill.

“On the advice of the Sewerage & Water Board, the university agreed to pay a water bill twice its normal invoiced amount while the source of the leak has been investigated and the billing matter is resolved,“ Paul Pastorek, the university’s acting chief operating officer, said in an email.

NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East was the only customer that could be reached this week that admitted it owes the large amount indicated in the S&WB’s records.

“NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility has been a proud part of the New Orleans community for more than 50 years,” Janet Anderson, a NASA spokeswoman, said in an email. “The amount due to the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, $140,480.51, is correct." She said "a payment for the full amount" would be made Friday.

She did not explain why NASA was behind on its payments.