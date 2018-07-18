The elections and propositions in the New Orleans area on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
I = Independent
N = No party affiliation
O = Other party
Statewide
Secretary of state
A.G. Crowe, R
Renee Fontenot Free, D
U.S. representative, 1st Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes)
Jim Francis, D
Howard Kearney, L
Tammy Savoie, D
U.S. representative, 2nd Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)
Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, I
Cedric Richmond, D
Shawndra Rodriguez, N
Jesse Schmidt, N
U.S. representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)
Justin Dewitt, D
Associate justice Supreme Court, 1st District
Greg Guidry, R
State representative, District 90 (St. Tammany Parish)
Brian Glorioso, R
Sean Morrison, D
John Raymond, R
Orleans Parish
4th Circuit Court of Appeal, Division C
Paula Brown, D
Civil District Court, Division E
Omar Mason, D
Richard Perque, D
Civil District Court, clerk
Jared Brossett, D
Chelsey Richard Napoleon, D
Municipal and Traffic Court judge, Div. B
Robert E. "Bobby" Jones III, D
Municipal and Traffic Court judge, Div. F
Joseph B. "Joe" Landry, D
2nd City Court, judge
E. "Teena" Anderson-Trahan, D
2nd City Court, clerk
Darren Lombard, D
1st City Court, clerk
Austin Badon, D
Timothy David Ray, D
2nd City Court, constable
Edwin Shorty Jr., D
Jefferson Parish
5th Circuit Court of Appeal judge, Division G
John Molaison Jr., R
Juvenile Court judge, Section B
Amanda Calogero, R
School Board
District 1
Gerard LeBlanc, R
Mark Morgan, I
District 2
Eddie Boudreaux Jr., R
Ricky Johnson Sr., D
April Williams, D
District 3
Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, R
Stefan Suazo, I
Mark "Coach T" Terrebonne
District 4
Clay Moise, R
District 5
Dee Dunn, D
Cedric Floyd, D
District 6
Larry Dale
District 7
Melinda Doucet, R
District 8
Marion "Coach" Bonura, R
Chad Nugent, R
District 9
"Sandy" Denapolis-Bosarge, R
City of Harahan, mayor
Tim Baudier, R
Tina Miceli, R
City of Harahan, police chief
Tim Walker, R
City of Harahan, Council
Susan Benton, R
Tommy Budde, R
Eric Chatelain, R
Gabrielle Izzo, R
Craig Johnston, R
Nathan "Nate" Lepre, R
Patrick McDaniel, R
Bobby Moss, I
John Riehm, N
Carrie Wheeler, R
St. Tammany Parish
School Board
District 1
Matthew Greene, R
District 2
Lynne Craven, D
Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz, R
District 3
Michael J. "Mike" Dirmann, R
District 4
Alicia Breaux, D
Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III, R
District 5
Charles Brandon Harrell, R
District 6
Michael C. Nation, R
District 7
Willie B. Jeter, D
Shelta Richardson, R
District 8
Peggy H. Seeley, R
District 9
No candidates yet
District 10
Ron Bettencourtt, R
District 11
Tammy Lamy, R
Robert R. "Bob" Womack, R
Carlos Yingst, R
District 12
Richard "Rickey" Hursey, R
District 13
Belinda Parker Brown, D
George R. Macri, D
District 14
Dennis S. Cousin, D
District 15
Robert Broome, I
Lisa Page, R
Abita Springs, mayor
Greg Lemons, R
John Preble, N
Abita Springs, Board of Aldermen
Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, Green
George Long, N
Evette Randolph, R
Pearl River, mayor
David McQueen, R
Pearl River, chief of police
Jack Sessions, R
Pearl River, Board of Aldermen
Angel Galloway, I
Joe D. Lee, R
David McGregor, R
Claud Stucke, N
Don Thanars, N
Folsom, mayor
Wendell A. Sams, D
Lance Willie, R
Folsom, Board of Aldermen
Shawn J. Dillon, R
Plaquemines Parish
President
Amos J. Cormier, R
Kirk Lepine, R
Parish Council
District 1
John L. Barthelemy Jr., D
District 2
W. "Beau" Black, R
District 3
Corey Arbourgh, R
David Clark, R
Daniel "Danny" Hingle, R
District 4
Stuart J. Guey Jr., R
Irvin Juneau, I
District 5
Benedict "Benny" Rousselle, R
District 6
Trudy Newberry, R
District 7
Keith Espadron Jr., D
Garland Ingraham Sr., D
Carlton M. LaFrance Sr., D
District 8
Jay Friedman, I
Kerry Lincoln, D
District 9
Kathleen Avist Antoine, D
Mark "Hobbo" Cognevich, N
School Board
District 1
No candidates yet
District 2
Daniel Morrill, R
District 3
Niko Tesvich, N
District 4
Joyce Lamkin, D
District 5
Christopher Huff, I
Shayne Meyers, R
District 6
Fran Bayhi-Martinez, R
District 7
Bobby Ingraham, D
District 8
Paul Lemaire, D
District 9
No candidates yet
Justice of the Peace, Ward 4
No candidates yet
St. Bernard Parish
34th Judicial District Court judge, Division D
Gregory Rome, R
Darren Roy, D
School Board
District 1
Katherine Karcher Lemoine, D
District 2
William "Bill" Egan, D
District 3
Darleen Asevedo, N
District 4
Sean K. Warner, O
District 5
Joe Long Sr., R
District 6
Hugh Craft, D
District 7
Diana B. Dysart, D
District 8
Cliff M. Englande, I
District 9
Shelton Smith, D
District 10
Carl Gaines Jr., D
Rosiland White, D
District 11
Donald D. Campbell Sr., R
St. Charles Parish
School Board
District 1
Ellis Alexander Sr., N
District 2
Melinda Bernard, R
District 3
Dennis Naquin, R
District 4
C.H. "Sonny" Savoie, D
District 5
John Smith, D
District 6
John "Jay" Robichaux, I
District 7
Arthur A. "Art" Aucoin, N
District 8
No candidates yet
St. John the Baptist Parish
School Board
District 1
Charo Bossier-Holden, D
District 2
No candidates yet
District 3
Gerald Keller, R
District 4
Patrick H. Sanders, D
District 5
Clarissa "Reesce" Alvis, D
District 6
Keith A. Jones, D
District 7
Corey Hutchinson, N
District 8
Russ Wise, N
District 9
Shawn Wallace, D
District 10
Nia Mitchell, D
District 11
Shondrell Perrilloux, I
Clarence Triche, D
This report was altered on July 19 to correct the candidates in St. Tammany Parish School Board District 13 and District 14.