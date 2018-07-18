The elections and propositions in the New Orleans area on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

I = Independent

N = No party affiliation

O = Other party

Statewide

Secretary of state 

A.G. Crowe, R

Renee Fontenot Free, D

U.S. representative, 1st Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes)

Jim Francis, D

Howard Kearney, L

Tammy Savoie, D

U.S. representative, 2nd Congressional District (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, I

Cedric Richmond, D

Shawndra Rodriguez, N

Jesse Schmidt, N

U.S. representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes)

Justin Dewitt, D

Associate justice Supreme Court, 1st District 

Greg Guidry, R

State representative, District 90 (St. Tammany Parish)

Brian Glorioso, R

Sean Morrison, D

John Raymond, R

Orleans Parish

4th Circuit Court of Appeal, Division C

Paula Brown, D

Civil District Court, Division E

Omar Mason, D

Richard Perque, D

Civil District Court, clerk

Jared Brossett, D

Chelsey Richard Napoleon, D

Municipal and Traffic Court judge, Div. B

Robert E. "Bobby" Jones III, D

Municipal and Traffic Court judge, Div. F

Joseph B. "Joe" Landry, D

2nd City Court, judge

E. "Teena" Anderson-Trahan, D

2nd City Court, clerk

Darren Lombard, D

1st City Court, clerk

Austin Badon, D

Timothy David Ray, D

2nd City Court, constable 

Edwin Shorty Jr., D

Jefferson Parish

5th Circuit Court of Appeal judge, Division G 

John Molaison Jr., R

Juvenile Court judge, Section B

Amanda Calogero, R

School Board 

District 1

Gerard LeBlanc, R

Mark Morgan, I

District 2

Eddie Boudreaux Jr., R

Ricky Johnson Sr., D

April Williams, D

District 3

Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, R

Stefan Suazo, I

Mark "Coach T" Terrebonne

District 4

Clay Moise, R

District 5

Dee Dunn, D

Cedric Floyd, D

District 6

Larry Dale

District 7

Melinda Doucet, R

District 8

Marion "Coach" Bonura, R

Chad Nugent, R

District 9

"Sandy" Denapolis-Bosarge, R

City of Harahan, mayor

Tim Baudier, R

Tina Miceli, R

City of Harahan, police chief

Tim Walker, R

City of Harahan, Council

Susan Benton, R

Tommy Budde, R

Eric Chatelain, R

Gabrielle Izzo, R

Craig Johnston, R

Nathan "Nate" Lepre, R

Patrick McDaniel, R

Bobby Moss, I

John Riehm, N

Carrie Wheeler, R

St. Tammany Parish

School Board

District 1

Matthew Greene, R

District 2

Lynne Craven, D

Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz, R

District 3

Michael J. "Mike" Dirmann, R

District 4

Alicia Breaux, D

Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III, R

District 5

Charles Brandon Harrell, R

District 6

Michael C. Nation, R

District 7

Willie B. Jeter, D

Shelta Richardson, R

District 8

Peggy H. Seeley, R

District 9

No candidates yet

District 10

Ron Bettencourtt, R

District 11

Tammy Lamy, R

Robert R. "Bob" Womack, R

Carlos Yingst, R

District 12 

Richard "Rickey" Hursey, R

District 13

Belinda Parker Brown, D

George R. Macri, D

District 14

Dennis S. Cousin, D

District 15

Robert Broome, I

Lisa Page, R

Abita Springs, mayor

Greg Lemons, R

John Preble, N

Abita Springs, Board of Aldermen

Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, Green

George Long, N

Evette Randolph, R

Pearl River, mayor

David McQueen, R

Pearl River, chief of police

Jack Sessions, R

Pearl River, Board of Aldermen

Angel Galloway, I

Joe D. Lee, R

David McGregor, R

Claud Stucke, N

Don Thanars, N

Folsom, mayor

Wendell A. Sams, D

Lance Willie, R

Folsom, Board of Aldermen

Shawn J. Dillon, R

Plaquemines Parish

President

Amos J. Cormier, R

Kirk Lepine, R

Parish Council 

District 1

John L. Barthelemy Jr., D

District 2

W. "Beau" Black, R

District 3

Corey Arbourgh, R

David Clark, R

Daniel "Danny" Hingle, R

District 4

Stuart J. Guey Jr., R

Irvin Juneau, I

District 5

Benedict "Benny" Rousselle, R

District 6

Trudy Newberry, R

District 7

Keith Espadron Jr., D

Garland Ingraham Sr., D

Carlton M. LaFrance Sr., D

District 8 

Jay Friedman, I

Kerry Lincoln, D

District 9

Kathleen Avist Antoine, D

Mark "Hobbo" Cognevich, N

School Board

District 1

No candidates yet

District 2

Daniel Morrill, R

District 3

Niko Tesvich, N

District 4

Joyce Lamkin, D

District 5

Christopher Huff, I

Shayne Meyers, R

District 6

Fran Bayhi-Martinez, R

District 7

Bobby Ingraham, D

District 8 

Paul Lemaire, D

District 9

No candidates yet

Justice of the Peace, Ward 4

No candidates yet

St. Bernard Parish

34th Judicial District Court judge, Division D

Gregory Rome, R

Darren Roy, D

School Board

District 1

Katherine Karcher Lemoine, D

District 2

William "Bill" Egan, D

District 3

Darleen Asevedo, N

District 4

Sean K. Warner, O

District 5

Joe Long Sr., R

District 6

Hugh Craft, D

District 7

Diana B. Dysart, D

District 8 

Cliff M. Englande, I

District 9

Shelton Smith, D

District 10

Carl Gaines Jr., D

Rosiland White, D

District 11 

Donald D. Campbell Sr., R

St. Charles Parish

School Board

District 1

Ellis Alexander Sr., N

District 2

Melinda Bernard, R

District 3

Dennis Naquin, R

District 4

C.H. "Sonny" Savoie, D

District 5

John Smith, D

District 6

John "Jay" Robichaux, I

District 7

Arthur A. "Art" Aucoin, N

District 8

No candidates yet

St. John the Baptist Parish

School Board

District 1

Charo Bossier-Holden, D

District 2

No candidates yet

District 3

Gerald Keller, R

District 4

Patrick H. Sanders, D

District 5

Clarissa "Reesce" Alvis, D

District 6

Keith A. Jones, D

District 7

Corey Hutchinson, N

District 8 

Russ Wise, N

District 9

Shawn Wallace, D

District 10

Nia Mitchell, D

District 11 

Shondrell Perrilloux, I

Clarence Triche, D 

This report was altered on July 19 to correct the candidates in St. Tammany Parish School Board District 13 and District 14.

