Recycling in Orleans and Jefferson parishes may not be an option for much longer, according to a WWL-TV report.
Republic Services, the Phoenix-based company that handles recycling for both parishes at its facility in Metairie, will no longer take household collections starting May 17, the report said.
A representative for the company told WWL-TV the reason for the change stems from the high contamination rate in household recyclables.
Contamination rate is a measurement of how much non-recyclable material ends up in your recycling bin. China, the world's largest importer of recyclables, has set a 0.5 percent contamination level requirement for what they’ll accept, while the US average is 30 percent.
"There simply are no longer markets in this region for the excessively contaminated recyclables brought to our facility by the city’s two main haulers, and we have informed them that they may utilize our facility in Baton Rouge should they so choose," the Republic Services representative said.
Officials for Orleans and Jefferson parishes both said they're exploring all options looking for a solution.
Read WWL-TV's full report here.
