A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request — filed under seal — from three former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies who asked that their civil lawsuit against Sheriff Randy Smith be placed on hold.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier made clear in his ruling that the ex-deputies sought the stay because of fear that one or more of them will be indicted in connection with a federal criminal investigation into former Sheriff Jack Strain, Smith’s predecessor.
Barbier noted that it’s relatively common for defendants in civil suits to ask for a stay while criminal proceedings against them play out. Among other reasons, civil litigants facing the prospect of prosecution typically don’t want to expose themselves to the discovery process or the possibility that they will be forced to give a deposition.
In this case, however, the judge noted, it is a plaintiff rather than a defendant who is seeking a delay “pending resolution of any possible criminal proceedings that may be brought” against them. Barbier's denial of the stay noted that, among other remedies, the plaintiffs seeking the delay could simply drop their claims instead.
The lawsuit against Smith was brought by 10 former deputies, strong supporters of Strain who say they were fired by Smith because of their loyalty to Strain, who had been sheriff for 20 years. Smith defeated Strain at the polls in 2015.
The stay was sought by just three of the 10 plaintiffs — David Hanson Sr., David Hanson Jr. and Tammy Hanson. That trio asked to sever their claims from those of the other plaintiffs as well, in a motion that was filed under seal.
The Advocate and WWL-TV last week moved to intervene in the lawsuit in hopes of shining a light on parts of the lawsuit that the plaintiffs want to keep secret.
The news organizations have argued that there is a strong public interest in understanding the case in part because the plaintiffs have made “serious allegations” against Smith.
Some plaintiffs in the lawsuit — including all three Hansons — are closely related to operators of an inmate work-release program near Slidell that comprises at least one aspect of the federal investigation into Strain.
The program had been run in-house, but Strain privatized it after spending nearly $500,000 in taxpayers' money to renovate the building where inmates in the program were housed. He awarded a no-bid contract to operators who included close relatives of several people in his inner circle, some of whom are now plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Federal interest in the work-release facility became apparent in March when Smith's office received a grand jury subpoena seeking copies of all communications between Strain and the owners of St. Tammany Workforce Solutions LLC, the company that was formed to run the program.
Smith has said that he was first approached about the federal investigation shortly before he took office in July 2016 and has cooperated with it. The subpoena is a sign that the the probe is "proceeding into the next phase," he said at the time.
Among other things, the subpoena sought information about Brandy Hanson and Jarret Cole Keen, members of the company and close relatives of four of the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit.
The subpoena also asked for the calendar and personnel records of David Hanson, who is one of the plaintiffs.
Larry Demmons, who is representing most of the plaintiffs, declined comment on the matter Wednesday, as did Keith Couture, who is representing Skip Keen, Jarret Cole Keen's father.