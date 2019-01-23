Furloughed federal workers in New Orleans can have one month's worth of late fees on their property taxes waived, the city announced Tuesday.
The measure is intended to offer relief to workers amid the longest federal government shutdown in history. About 800,000 federal workers around the country have been furloughed or forced to go to work without pay for more than a month.
Property taxes in New Orleans are due by Jan. 31 and are subject to late fees for every month they are not paid. The first of those late fees will be waived for workers who bring their federal ID and most recent pay stub to City Hall.
"Thousands of our Orleans Parish residents have been impacted by the shutdown, and are facing financial hardship through no fault of their own," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release announcing the policy. "This is one way we can help ease their burden until the crisis is resolved."