The New Orleans City Council has voted to toughen penalties for large-scale dumping into the city’s drainage system.
The new law, which received unanimous support from the council Thursday, sets fines at $5,000 — up from $300 — for dumping anything that “obstructs or significantly interferes with the free flow of drainage through the city’s system.”
At the same meeting, the council also took the first step toward hiring an outside expert or experts to advise its members as they try to oversee the operations of the troubled Sewerage & Water Board.
Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who sponsored the dumping ordinance, said it is intended to prevent construction companies and others from illegally blocking the drainage system by dumping debris into it rather than hauling it to legal dumps.
That’s been a particular concern since last summer’s floods and reports that much of the city’s drainage infrastructure is hampered by clogs.
The ordinance is not aimed at simple littering, Moreno said. “This is not about an individual cigarette butt ... an individual piece of gum ... a tiny wrapper being thrown into a drainage canal,” she said.
Dumping large quantities of debris into the drainage system can be a way for construction companies to avoid paying to haul it to appropriate sites, Councilman Jason Williams said.
Some council members said the old fines were too low to act as a deterrent.
“They save money by washing out (their vehicles) into our catch basins, and it's typically in neighborhoods that are a little underserved and don’t have as many eyes and ears” to observe the misconduct, Williams said.
The ordinance also came days after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a CleanUpNOLA initiative, a million-dollar plan to crack down on litter, illegal dumping and blight.
“The administration was happy to work with (Moreno) on this, and we applaud her efforts to crack down on illegal dumping,” Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell said in an email. “As the (council member) has noted, the ordinance is aligned with the mayor’s initiative to ‘CleanUpNOLA’ — and we welcome the effort.”
Only the New Orleans Police Department or other law enforcement agencies would be able to write the tickets authorized by the council’s ordinance. Moreno said she does not expect the NOPD to keep watch on the city’s catch basins and canals but rather to respond to resident complaints to the 311 hotline or council offices.
Those caught violating the ordinance could be fined up to $5,000 or, if they cannot pay that amount, sentenced to up to 100 hours of community service specifically tied to clean-up efforts such as litter removal and grass cutting.
The fines would complement existing $5,000 penalties for illegal dumping at construction sites, Moreno said.
Moreno said she also has asked the City Attorney’s Office about adding language to city contracts that would directly penalize firms that dump waste from city jobs into the drainage system.
During Thursday’s meeting, the council also approved a measure to seek proposals from people or firms that could provide technical expertise as council members grapple with problems at the S&WB.
The council also has a team of experts who advise it on its dealings with Entergy. However, the council has direct regulatory authority over Entergy. Except for setting rates, it has no such authority over the S&WB.
The new advisers' contract is expected to cost less than $550,000 a year, a fraction of the millions the council spends on the consultants who help it regulate Entergy.