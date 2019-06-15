The Gretna and Westwego city councils passed resolutions last week opposing a potential increase in rail traffic through their towns and plans to build additional tracks in Gretna.
The resolutions echo two that were proposed last month by Jefferson Parish's legislative delegation and passed by the Legislature calling for an environmental study to assess the impact that additional rail traffic would have on Gretna and its residents.
However, what effect all these resolutions may have remains to be seen.
Gretna has mounted a full-court press in recent weeks after Mayor Belinda Constant found out in April that railroad officials were talking to private landowners about purchasing their property to add a new curved connector to the existing track system.
The additional track would allow trains to bypass the switching yard in the Gouldsboro area at the north end of town, shaving time off rail shipments passing through Gretna on their way down to Plaquemines Parish.
The New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway Co. is eyeing the new connector in anticipation of a bid by Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy to build a 321-acre, $2.5 billion crude oil export terminal in the Myrtle Grove area in Plaquemines, about 25 miles downriver from Gretna. Most of the oil going to the terminal would travel through a 700-mile pipeline that does not yet exist, but some would come by 32 miles of NO&GCR track.
The railroad maintains the new track would mean rail cars carrying hazardous materials would spend less time in Gretna and would be kept off of Madison Street, one of a handful of Gretna streets where the rails are embedded like New Orleans streetcar lines.
But the potential crude oil shipments — and an increase in rail traffic in general — are anathema to Gretna officials and residents who are weary of blocked streets, crashing rail cars, blaring train whistles and occasional derailments.
On Monday, the Westwego City Council passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Gretna, which had already held a public meeting on the matter.
“We wanted to show our support,” said Westwego Mayor Joe Peoples, noting that houses on some streets sit right up against the slope of the railroad bed. “Just about all of Westwego that they pass through is right up against housing,” he said. “If a train car would even roll off the track, it would hit these houses.”
“The people put up with enough with them crashing the cars (together) and blowing the horns excessively,” he said. “That we have to live with, but I don't think we should have to live with the dangers of crude oil coming through town, right up against houses.”
Two days later, on Wednesday, the Gretna council passed a resolution calling for “all relevant regulatory or approval authorities” to conduct an environmental review that takes into account “all adverse impacts related to public health (and) safety.”
The resolutions passed earlier in the state House of Representatives and Senate, signed by all legislators with districts in Jefferson Parish, asked the state Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Transportation & Development to get together with the railroad, the transportation workers’ union and the relevant federal agencies to study the impact of more rail traffic in Gretna, which is said to have the highest concentration of unguarded rail crossings in the state.
Spokesmen for those agencies said Friday that the requests are under consideration.
Ultimately, however, the state has no jurisdiction over rail projects, which are regulated by the federal government through the Surface Transportation Board. (The Federal Railroad Administration investigates derailments and accidents.)
Robert Bach, president of the Rio Grande Pacific Corp., the company that owns the NO&GCR, said the railroad hasn't heard from the Surface Transportation Board on the proposal yet, noting that the Plaquemines project that started all the talk is still under consideration.
Bach said critics are overstating the dangers of what the cars would carry if the project comes to fruition, saying that tar sands crude is a nonhazardous material one step above asphalt, with a flashpoint of well over 300 degrees.
Without the proposed new connector, he said, the material would still pass through Gretna; it would just spend more time doing so.
"I understand that we have different objectives here and sometimes they clash, and that’s unfortunate," he said. "For us it makes sense (to build the proposed connector) because we get the trains off Madison Street, it’s quicker to get through town, it doesn’t go by (McDonogh No. 26) elementary school. It just makes sense.”
State Rep. Joe Marino, a former city councilman whose legislative district is based in Gretna, said that may be one benefit, but there are always trade-offs.
"They may be saving some time on one end, but what is the impact to the city going to be as the result of them cutting across this new Fourth Street extension we just did?" he said.
Similarly, Constant and council members have said the connector would cut off parts of the city from police and emergency services.
Marino said his constituents and other elected officials would rather see the railroad work toward the broader goal, outlined in a 2016 plan, to move its 32 miles of tracks out of Gretna and Westwego entirely.
"Our concern is if they make this short cut through the city of Gretna, it will slow down their motivation to do their main transfer," Marino said.
Bach noted the proposed track relocation, which would cost an estimated $330 million and involve two parishes and myriad private entities and state and federal agencies, is predicated on far more than a desire to move some tracks. Notably, it depends on a general increase in business activity downriver to make it feasible.
"We’d just as soon not have to go down Fourth Street, but that’s controlled economically by development at the Port of Plaquemines," he said. "If the Port of Plaquemines lands the big one (the oil export terminal), that will likely result in the financing that will allow us to do the relocation. But I don’t control that; it’s an objective.”
Marino said he has gotten assurances that the connector would be only a temporary improvement on the way to moving the tracks entirely, but "I’ve never seen anything about a railroad that’s temporary.”