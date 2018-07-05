Plans to build a massive new levee system protecting parts of St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes received a congressional OK for federal funding Thursday, the last major hurdle for a project that’s been in the works for nearly 40 years.
Congress approved the full $760 million needed to build levees protecting parts of the east bank of both parishes when storms swell the water level in Lake Pontchartrain.
The money is part of a broader $2.6 billion supplemental spending bill.
Long dormant for lack of funding, the project took on new urgency after Hurricane Isaac in 2012, when flooding in LaPlace and other parts of St. John inundated homes and led to the evacuation of more than 3,500 residents.
“This is a great day for everyone in the region, and I am elated to share this awesome news,” St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom said in a statement, noting the potential boon for economic development and for homeowners who might see their insurance bills cut.
The plan, dubbed the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Risk Reduction Project, envisions a series of earthen levees, floodwalls and pumping stations running roughly parallel to Interstate 10 from the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish to the Hope Canal in St. John.
When completed, it is expected to protect about 120,000 residents and 7,000 buildings from a so-called 100-year storm, or a storm that has a 1 percent chance of occurring in any given year.
Congress first authorized a study of such a system in 1971, and former President Barack Obama authorized it as part of a comprehensive federal water resources bill in 2016 — a necessary step, but one that came without any promise of funding.
Officials have said the project would take about five years to complete once Congress actually appropriated the money.
The state will still have to foot some of the bill for the new system. But in a significant win, Louisiana officials were able to convince federal lawmakers to put up the full cost of the project initially and allow the state to repay its 35 percent share over 30 years.
Had the state needed to contribute its share while the project was being built, it could have taken significantly longer to finish, officials have said.
Ricky Boyett, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, said Thursday that it was too soon to say when construction might begin.
“We’re literally finding out today, so there’s still a lot of work on our end to get started,” Boyett said. “But we have the money we need to move forward.”
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican who helped negotiate the final funding bill, said in a statement that the new levees authorized by the bill "mean that our homes will be protected, our businesses safer, and most importantly our families are going to have safe communities to live in. It’s going to help bring down our flood insurance rates and lure economic development and jobs to our region."
In all, Louisiana is getting $1.2 billion for flood mitigation projects as part of the new appropriation.
About $255 million will go toward clearing, dredging and widening East Baton Rouge Parish waterways, while $343 million will pay the federal share of the Comite River diversion, a canal that will run between Baker and Zachary in northern East Baton Rouge.
When completed, it's designed to collect water from the Comite River and several smaller bayous during floods, with the water being deposited into the Mississippi River.