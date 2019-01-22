A masked man looking to rob the Thrift Village Drug Store in Luling Monday evening was shot and killed by the store’s pharmacist, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to the store on Paul Maillard Road just before 6 p.m. Monday, authorities said, where they learned a masked man allegedly went into the store with a handgun, confronted the pharmacist and demanded drugs.
A scuffle ensued, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the pharmacist pulled out a gun and fired, with the would-be robber sustaining one gunshot wound.
The injured man then fled the store on foot, deputies said, and was able to run about 100 yards before he collapsed behind the strip mall and died.
The man has not been identified, deputies said.
Police did not say whether any charges are expected against the pharmacist.