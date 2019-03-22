James J. Coleman Jr., a businessman, philanthropist and Anglophile, died Thursday at his home in New Orleans. He was 77.
Coleman, known as "Jimmy," brought intelligence, style and enthusiasm to whatever he was working on — whether it was developing hotels, supporting the New Orleans Police Department or being with his family, said his son, James "Jamie" Owen Coleman.
Born and raised in New Orleans, James Coleman Jr. traveled widely in his youth with his parents Dorothy and James J. Coleman Sr., brothers Thomas and Peter Coleman, and sister Dian Coleman Winingder.
England struck his fancy, and he returned there to attend Oxford University's University College after graduating from Metairie Park Country Day School and Princeton University. He was on the rowing teams at Princeton and Oxford.
Coleman graduated from Tulane law school in 1968, going to work with his father at the family law firm, now called Coleman, Johnson, Artigues & Brown.
But his eye turned to real estate, and he developed the Holiday Inn Downtown-Superdome (originally known as the Howard Johnson Hotel).
He was soon developing other properties with business partners: the Hilton Riverside New Orleans Hotel, three office buildings across Poydras Street from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and a hotel that deftly merged his business acumen and Anglophile sensibilities — the Windsor Court, inspired by England’s Windsor Castle, complete with paintings by Anthony van Dyck and Thomas Gainsborough.
The hotel opened in 1984 with Princess Anne greeting attendees, Ginger Rogers on the dance floor of La Chinoiserie ballroom and George Burns lighting the first cigar in the Polo Club Lounge.
When the British government decided to move its consulate from New Orleans to Houston in 1975, it named Coleman as its honorary consul in New Orleans. Among his duties was greeting every British naval ship that arrived in the Crescent City.
For his dedication, Queen Elizabeth II named him an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) and CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).
He and his wife supported arts institutions throughout the United States, including the New Orleans Museum of Art, the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts and the Newport Art Museum in Newport, Rhode Island, where the family has a home. In 1998, the Newport museum's art school became the Minnie and Jimmy Coleman Center for Creative Studies.
Coleman's interests were diverse. He worked to create the National Coast Guard Museum in New London, Connecticut, which is still in the funding stage. For his efforts he was awarded the National U.S. Coast Guard Spirit of Hope Award, the National Maritime Historical Society Distinguished Service Award and the Alexander Hamilton Award from the National Coast Guard Museum Association.
The Colemans worked philanthropically together with his siblings and their spouses. In 2016, the family made a donation to renovate and expand the Metairie Park Country Day School dining room. At the Tulane law school, they established the James J. Coleman Sr. Visiting Professorship in Law, which enables the school to invite distinguished legal scholars from around the world to teach advanced short courses.
Coleman served for many years as the chairman of International Matex Tank Terminals, where he worked with his brother, Tommy Coleman, who was the president. "His great joy in life was working with his family," said Jamie Coleman.
Coleman was known for his generosity of spirit, his son said. Carnival was a special time. The elder Coleman was a member of a number of clubs and krewes, including the Rex organization and Hermes. He took particular pride in his role in Hermes, leading festivities and mentoring members.
"Getting to know Jimmy Coleman was truly an honor," said Larry DeMarcay, a representative of the Krewe of Hermes. "He was the most kind, generous, bright, personable and diplomatic man that I have ever met. He is one of those special people that makes everyone around him better."
Coleman founded the krewe's Beyond the Parade, a foundation that supported the city's first responders. And he often contributed personally to the New Orleans Police Department, helping to finance continuing education and training equipment for officers.
"Jimmy wanted to help. Not just financially, but he leaned in to make sure that the police were getting help if they needed," said businessman John Casbon, founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation.
Coleman's love for his hometown never wavered, and he tried never to miss a New Orleans Saints or Pelicans game.
Besides his wife, Mary, and son, survivors include his two brothers and sister, and a granddaughter. His first wife, Carol Owen Coleman, died in 1979.
He was the uncle of Dathel Georges, who, along with her husband, John, bought The Advocate in April 2013.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.