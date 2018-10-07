Officials across the New Orleans area are again urging residents to keep a close eye on the forecast, as the northern Gulf Coast faces its second tropical threat in the past five weeks — this time from Tropical Storm Michael.
But much like Tropical Storm Gordon of early September, Michael also seems likely to miss the area to the east.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm — which as of Sunday was in the northwestern Caribbean Sea — making landfall along the Florida Panhandle sometime Wednesday afternoon.
The storm is expected to undergo significant strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, though, with Sunday’s forecast having the storm reach Category 2 hurricane strength before landfall.
Even with a projected landfall in Florida, Michael could bring higher-than-normal tides to the Louisiana coastline, as well as the potential for some gusty winds, though more precise effects remain unclear.
But one likely outcome will be welcome, as the storm is expected to help usher in a cold front, with Friday and Saturday looking sunny with highs around 80 degrees.
The local office of the National Weather Service said in its "area forecast discussion" on Sunday that “it is appearing more and more likely that Michael will have minimal impacts on our area and should remain well east of the region.” Even so, officials in various parishes issued statements saying residents should continue to keep up with the storm’s track.
“Strengthening winds over the Gulf are expected to lead to higher than normal tides Monday and Tuesday along east- and southeast-facing shores. Additionally, if the track shifts west or if rain bands associated with Michael come over the local area, heavy rain and strong gusty winds are possible,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister and St. John the Baptist Parish President Natalie Robottom also issued statements, with Brister saying St. Tammany government is “closely monitoring tropical weather.”
Robottom told St. John residents on Facebook, “Remember this track could change at any time!!! Now is the time to make preparations for heavy rainfall including cleaning and clearing catch basins and drains, bagging tree limbs and picking up yard debris.”
Rain isn’t expected to be a major threat along the Gulf Coast, though, with rainfall totals through Thursday projected at 1 to 2 inches for southeast Louisiana and possibly above 3 inches for the Florida Panhandle.
The Flood Protection Authority East, which operates the levee protection system on the east bank of Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes, said that "out of an abundance of caution," it would begin on Monday to close a number of flood gates along Lake Pontchartrain, the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and in St. Bernard Parish to guard against high tides. The Bayou Dupre and Bayou Bienvenue sector gates already are closed.
The storm is expected to pick up forward speed in the Gulf and quickly move out of the United States after making landfall.