With criticism mounting from short-term rental advocates, City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer plans to delay a preliminary vote on changes to New Orleans' short-term rental rules until January.
Palmer, who last week unveiled a package of changes that would curtail short-term rentals in New Orleans through platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway, had planned to kick off the four-month process needed to put the plan into law with an initial vote on Thursday.
But in a news release late Monday night, Palmer said she would delay that step to provide more time for residents and council members to weigh in on the proposal.
"In order to pass a robust legislation to preserve our neighborhoods, we need open conversations and strong civil engagement," Palmer said. "In light of the holiday season when everyone is focused on family, I would like to defer the vote on this issue. We will continue to encourage feedback and public input during this time, and in the new year, will move forward with legislation that puts the neighborhoods first."
Palmer's proposal would sharply limit short-term rentals in New Orleans by requiring a homestead exemption on residential properties that would be rented out to tourists.
The rules also would cap the percentage of units in large commercial properties that could be used as short-term rentals and would require they be matched on a one-to-one basis by affordable housing units.
Among other changes, the proposal would also ban short-term rentals in the Garden District. A ban on the rentals is already in place for most of the French Quarter.
After Palmer released the outline of her plan last week, short-term rental platforms, owners and operators complained they had not had time to review the proposal before it was made public.
Palmer also laid out a schedule that would include multiple public hearings and votes that would not wrap up until April.
That would already have provided significantly more time for public vetting than the current regulations, which were crafted by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration, the rental platforms and council members.
The details of the rules that are now in effect were released only moments before the City Council debated and took a preliminary vote on them. They were codified into law with a second vote a month later.