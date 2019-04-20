Runners, joggers and walkers took to the streets of New Orleans Saturday morning for the annual Crescent City Classic.
In the elite division, Jairus Birech took the men's title in an unofficial 27:52 after pulling away from the pack in the second half. Celliphine Chespol won the women's title.
And Jairus Birech is your elite men’s winner of the @CCC10k in 27:52. Ran away from the short pack in the latter half pic.twitter.com/9LcYoJpI7S— Nathan Brown (@nbrownadvocate) April 20, 2019
Here are the top finishers: (Note: this list will be update.)
Top 10 men’s finishers:
- Jairus Birech in 27:52
- Silas Kipruto in 28:25
- Dominic Korir in 28:28
- Edwin Mokua in 28:33
- Gabriel Geay in 28:41
- Sean Tobin in 29:06
- Parker Stinson (top American) in 29:10
- Jarrett Leblanc (top Louisiana male) in 29:43
- Evans Chematot in 30:07
- Kevin Castille (masters male winner) 30:52
Top female finishers:
- Celliphine Chespol in 31:40
- Brillian Kipkoech in 31:41
- Monicah Ngige in 32:09
- Vicoty Chepngeno in 32:11
- Iveen Chepkemoi in 32:12
- Ann Mwangi in 33:01
- Esther Wanjiru in 33:40
- Mary Wangui in 34:23
- Mary Munanu in 34:33
- Jen Rhines in 35:34
- Tere Derbez Zacher in 38:52