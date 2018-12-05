New Orleans city employees in seven departments were provided with hundreds of free tickets to Jazz Fest last year, a possible violation of state law that prohibits public employees from receiving gifts, according to a report issued Wednesday by the New Orleans Inspector General's Office.

The report, the first major one issued under Inspector General Derry Harper, found that representatives of the festival gave city departments between 284 and 424 tickets to the 2017 Jazz Fest for free. Those tickets would have been worth between about $19,900 and $29,700.

Some department heads and employees interviewed by the Inspector General's Office said they were aware they could not use the tickets for personal use, according to the report. They told investigators they either did not use the tickets or only used them to perform official duties related to the festival, according to the report.

Representatives of other departments said tickets were given to employees and officials for their own personal use.

The report also found the city's Parks and Parkways Department "loaned" three gazebos to Jazz Fest without charging a rental fee, which could violate laws prohibiting the government from making donations to an organization.

